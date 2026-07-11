WWE SmackDown Results [7/10/26]: CM Punk's First WWE Title Defense Set for SummerSlam

With just over three weeks left before SummerSlam takes over U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, WWE made a stop in The 405.

Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown is emanating live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and for the first time in over 15 years, CM Punk is officially a member of the Blue Brand roster.

The Best in the World earned his nickname once again when he defeated Sami Zayn this past Monday night on Raw to win the WWE Championship. From sitting at home to carrying the company on his shoulder in a matter of a few hours, CM Punk is now turning his attention toward the future.

"Just say when..." 👀



CM PUNK will battle CODY RHODES for the UNDISPUTED WWE CHAMPIONSHIP at SUMMERSLAM! pic.twitter.com/bfFrsQhEwT — WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2026

Fans did not have to wait long at all to find out who Punk will be defending his title against during the "Biggest Party of the Summer", as Cody Rhodes interrupted his SmackDown opening promo. The American Nightmare came calling for the title shot that was stolen from him on Monday, and Punk was more than willing to acquiesce to his request.

Here's everything you may have missed during Friday night's show.

WWE SmackDown live highlights for 7/10/26:

"Is it great to be alive on a FRIDAY NIGHT in Oklahoma City as the NEW UNDISPUTED WWE CHAMPION or what?!" 🔥



Welcome to SmackDown, Punk! pic.twitter.com/2yiWhSN9mI — WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2026

The show kicked off with a recap of CM Punk's shocking WWE Championship victory over Sami Zayn Monday night on Raw.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis was standing center ring after the opening video package concluded. He announced that he had been reinstated after spending the past week on administrative leave, and he introduced the new WWE Champion to Oklahoma City.

CM Punk revealed that Nick Aldis and NBC Universal had been attempting to negotiate his move to SmackDown for the past couple of months, and those negotiations were expedited Monday night when a spot opened up in the WWE Championship Match against Sami Zayn.

Sami Zayn...

Gunther...

Finn Balor...

Royce Keys...

Damian Priest...

Trick Williams...



THE UNDISPUTED WWE CHAMP is ready for you! 👀 pic.twitter.com/oEzzhPvNnK — WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2026

Punk then promised to be every bit the WWE Champion on Friday nights that he was the World Heavyweight Champion on Monday nights. That means defending the title as often as possible and against anyone who wants a shot, whether it be Sami Zayn, Gunther, Finn Balor, Royce Keys or a number of others.

One name that Punk failed to mention was three-time WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, but he didn't have to say his name for the American Nightmare to appear. Rhodes came down to the ring in search of the title opportunity that was stolen from him Monday night, and Punk told him to say when. Cody said, "SummerSlam", and the two of them shook hands.

Jade Cargill spoke to Cathy Kelley backstage and said that if Charlotte Flair wants to keep playing games with her, then she's going to take out her frustrations on Alexa Bliss later in the evening.

Talla was asking for it the whole match!



Thank you for your service, Finn. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7t79DkZ5xV — WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2026

Finn Balor defeated Tama Tonga. The PrinXe had to overcome the presence of Talla Tonga at ringside, but he was able to neutralize the big man with a dive to the outside that also connected with Tama. He then rolled his fellow Bullet Club founder back into the ring, where he hit a shotgun dropkick and the Coup de Grâce for the win.

Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu tried to shake down R-Truth for information on the whereabouts of Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys. Damian Priest showed up and said the Keys was in the building, which prompted Fatu to head toward the ring.

Nick Aldis was shown on the phone in his office, and it was revealed that he was speaking with Sami Zayn. It turns out that Zayn requested a mental health break and that's why he wasn't in Oklahoma City, but he was clearly upset about Cody Rhodes getting the first shot at the WWE Championship. So was Gunther. The Ring General marched into Aldis' office and gave him until the end of the night to change his mind.

Gunther told SmackDown GM Nick Aldis that he has until the end of the night to give him an Undisputed WWE Championship Match... 😳 pic.twitter.com/Xeth9sCeBV — WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2026

Jimmy Uso defeated Royce Keys. An in-ring promo segment, where Big Jim ran his big mouth, led to this impromptu match-up after Jacob Fatu refused to help Jimmy attack his longtime friend. Solo Sikoa tried to get involved in the match, but he was intercepted by Fatu. Their brawl distracted Keys, which allowed Jimmy to hit a spear and steal the win. Fatu gave Sikoa a final warning after the match to rejoin the family or else.

CM Punk was backstage for an interview with Cathy Kelley when he noticed Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae nearby. LeRae blasted Punk for stealing hope from the true underdogs by taking the WWE Title from Sami Zayn. Punk advised them both to get back in the ring, because what they've been doing the past few months isn't working.

Punk then turned to leave, but he ran into Finn Balor. The PrinXe said that he hoped he'd run into Punk and officially welcomed him to SmackDown.

CM Punk has some advice for Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano...



Welcome to SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/Yo1M65cTfl — WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2026

WWE aired a pre-recorded promo with Fatal Influence, who promised to take center stage inside the world's most famous arena when they win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from Paige and Brie Bella at Saturday Night's Main Event.

WWE SmackDown match results for 7/10/26:

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes | WWE

Finn Balor defeated Tama Tonga with the Coup de Grâce.

Jimmy Uso defeated Royce Keys after he was distracted by Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

Men's United States Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes in a Non-Title Match

Jade Cargill vs. Alexa Bliss