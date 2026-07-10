WWE SmackDown Preview (7/10/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The build toward SummerSlam has been turned upside down as a new sheriff is about to ride into town for the Blue Brand.

CM Punk shocked all of Chicago, and the rest of the world, when he stepped in for the injured Cody Rhodes this past Monday night on Raw and defeated Sami Zayn to capture his first WWE Championship in over 13 years.

The 'Best in the World' will now return to SmackDown as a full-time member of the roster, starting tonight in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Punk will address a packed house inside the Paycom Center, with a presumed title defense at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' less than four weeks away.

But who will step up to be his challenger?

As the "Summer of Punk 2.0" is getting started, so too is the nightmare for Sami Zayn. His first reign as WWE Champion came to a screeching halt just nine days after he won the title at Night of Champions. He had plenty to say after his loss on Monday, and he'll likely have more grievances to air tonight, plus we're still waiting for a medical update on Cody Rhodes after Gunther slammed his head in a car door.

There are two matches currently on the schedule this evening. Former Bullet Club members Finn Balor and Tama Tonga are set to go one-on-one after The PrinXe was ambushed last week, and Men's United States Champion Trick Williams will face Carmelo Hayes in a non-title match.

Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill are also being advertised for the show as well. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Check back for updates as more matches and segments may be announced before the broadcast begins.

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes in a Non-Title Match

After he successfully defended his Men's United States Championship against Ricky Saints at Night of Champions, Trick Williams had to know that his old buddy Carmelo Hayes would declare himself next. That's exactly what happened last Friday night, but Trick wasn't ready to hand out a title shot just yet. What he did give Melo is tonight's non-title opportunity and a backhand across the face.

Finn Balor vs. Tama Tonga

Finn Balor | WWE

The history between Finn Balor and Tama Tonga dates all the way back to when they founded The Bullet Club together in NJPW, but it was made pretty clear last Friday night that a reunion just isn't in the cards. Tama and Talla Tonga orchestrated a 2-on-1 blindside attack as they look to close the book on everything from their past. First it was Solo Sikoa, and now Finn Balor is next on the checklist.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

CM Punk returns to SmackDown as the new WWE Champion

Men's United States Champion Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes in a non-title match

Finn Balor vs. Tama Tonga