WWE SmackDown Results [3/7/25]: Cody Rhodes Responds to Cena; LA Knight Wins U.S. Title
Cody Rhodes has spoken for the first time since the shocking events of the Elimination Chamber, and he told a jam-packed SmackDown crowd Friday night that he once considered John Cena to be a true hero of his.
During his younger days, the reigning WWE Champion drove John Cena from venue to venue across the country for two years. He tried to learn everything he could during that time. He soaked up any piece of knowledge the 16-time World Champion was willing to pass on. Rhodes ended up modeling his entire career after John Cena. A man he no longer recognizes.
Showcasing the wounds inflicted upon him by the man who's motto for decades has been to never give up, Cody Rhodes says John Cena has now done just that.
The WWE Champion says that Cena owes him and the WWE Universe the answer to just one question. It's a nuanced question, but why sell his soul? Why align himself with The Rock? Why turn his back on everyone and destroy his reputation? Simply put, why?
Rhodes would love to hear what he has to say, but whatever his reasoning ends up being, The American Nightmare said there will be no justification for John Cena.
Turning his attention to WrestleMania 41, Cody said that it's clear that John Cena wants some. So in Las Vegas, Nevada this April, he can come get some!
Meantime, a new Men's United States Champion was crowned in the main event on Friday as LA Knight defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to win the title for the second time in his career.
Here's everything that happened on Friday's episode of SmackDown in Philadelphia.
Full match and segment results:
Drew McInytre was shown arriving at the Wells Fargo Center. He had his head hung low until he caught a glipse of Damian Priest. The Scottish Warrior then blindsided the man who pinned him at the Elimination Chamber and left him laying.
Randy Orton returned to SmackDown to a thunderous ovation. He said a lot of crazy stuff has happened since he's been gone. The Viper brought up John Cena, who was promptly booed. He said Cena has always been at the very top of the WWE throughout his career, but now he's reduced himself to being a bottom for The Rock.
Orton then said that Owens made a huge mistake when gave him a package piledriver several months ago. KO successfully pissed him off and Orton is now out to solidify Pat McAfee as the second greatest punter in WWE history.
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton defeated Piper Niven. Stratton was able to overcome the size advantage of Agent P and put her away with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Tiffany's celebration would be short lived as Charlotte Flair surprised her with a chop block from behind and then locked her in the Figure Eight.
SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced that The Street Profits will finally get their shot at the WWE Tag Team Tag Team Championships next Friday. Meantime, the Motor City Machine Guns, Los Garza and Pretty Deadly will compete in a triple threat match tonight to determine who is next in line for after Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.
Pretty Deadly defeated the Motor City Machine Guns and Los Garza to become the No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championships. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin were setting up Skull and Bones, but Shelley was pushed off the top rope and then Kit Wilson caught Sabin in a backslide pinning combo for the upset win.
Bianca Belair comes down to the ring and she is all business. No jump in her step what-so-ever. The E-S-T says she should feel like she's on top of the world after winning Elimination Chamber, but she can't with two of her friends fighting. Neither Jade Cargill or Naomi have spoken to her since last Saturday's attack by Cargill and she called Naomi to the ring.
This was a strong, brilliantly acted promo segment that gave off A Few Good Men vibes. Bianca continued to press Naomi about whether she was the one who attacked Jade back in November until, with tears streaming down her face, Naomi finally admitted she pushed her onto the hood of that car.
Naomi said Jade was riding Bianca's coattails and striving off her excellence instead of her own. She said she never complained when she was left to fight her own battles while Bianca and Jade thrived as a team. Naomi said she attacked Jade for Bianca and so they could team up and carry the Women's Tag Team Division.
A distraught Belair couldn't believe what she was hearing. She told Naomi that the two of them were finished. She dropped the mic and left the ring. Naomi continued to shout at Belair as she walked up the ramp. Around the time Naomi had called her an 'ungrateful bitch', The Storm arrived at the Wells Fargo Center.
Bianca let Jade walk right to the ring and she decimated Naomi, who was still sporting a neck brace. Cargill left Naomi laying in the middle of the ring with a massive Jaded.
Charlotte Flair is interviewed backstage and she said that the SmackDown Women's Division is weak and lacks talent. B-Fab overheard her comments and stepped up to The Queen. Charlotte told her to meet her in the ring next Friday in Barcelona.
Braun Strowman and Solo Sikoa ended in a no contest after Tama Tonga interrupted a pinfall attempt coming off a Strowman running powerslam. Strowman dispatches of Tonga and Solo, but then Jacob Fatu came down to the ring. These two behemoths had a good old fashioned hoss fight across the arena that ended with Fatu going through a couple of tables in the electrical area.
Piper Niven is shown backstage still struggling to get herself together after her loss to Tiffany Stratton earlier in the night. Chelsea smacks her around a little bit and tells her to get it together because she needs her for the Street Fight, which is next. Zelina Vega then showed up and puts Chelsea on notice that she's coming after the United States Championship.
Chelsea Green defeated Michin to retain the Women's United States Championship. Green was dressed as Cactus Jack for the match, which was just spectacular. The match was really fun and Michin appeared to Chelsea dead to rights after dropping her through a table, but Alba Fyra arrived at the last possible second to save the day. She hit Michin with a Canadian Destroyed onto a chair to help Green hang onto the gold.
Santos Escobar chastised Los Garza for losing their match earlier. He tells Angel and Berto that things need to change for Legado Del Fantasma and fast. Andrade then pulls Berto aside and asked why he puts up with Santos.
Drew McIntyre defeated Jimmy Uso after connecting with a Claymore. After the match, Damian Priest attacked the Scottish Warrior. Payback for McIntyre's own assault at the top of the show. The Street King told Drew that he should have killed him. Now he's going to make his life a living hell every single week.
The Street Profits and #DIY hyped up next week's WWE Tag Team Championship Match in Spain with a promo package and a backstage interview.
LA Knight defeats Shinsuke Nakamura to become the two-time United States Champion! This match saw all the shenanigans toward the end. Nakamura went to hit Knight with the mist, but ended up getting referee Charles Robinson instead. With no official in sight, Shinsuke brought a chair into the ring and ended up taking a BFT off of it. Another ref then ran down to the ring to count the three for L-A-Knight... YEAH!