Alba Fyre Pledges Allegiance To Chelsea Green; Helps Her Retain Women's U.S. Championship
Chelsea Green is still the WWE Women's United States Champion and she has Alba Fyre to thank for her historic reign continuing beyond Friday night.
Green was locked in a really fun Street Fight on SmackDown, when Michin hit Eat Defeat on the Champion. Chelsea landed right on top of a table, which provided the perfect opportunity for Michin to drop her through it with a senton off the top rope.
The longest reigning, youngest, hottest, and tallest United States Women's Champion in hisotry was down and out until a mysterious woman dressed in black clothing pulled Chelsea out of the ring during the three count.
It turned out to be former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alba Fyre, who turned around and kicked Michin in the head and then gave her a Canadian Destroyer onto a steel chair. With the damage done, all Chelsea had to do was cover her Michin to retain her title.
Alba Fyre admired her handywork with a smile on her face and gave a solute to the champion. It appears as though Chelsea Green has a new member of her Secret Her-vice.
This is a much needed new creative direction for Fyre, who has been stuck in limbo for the last few weeks following her tag team partner Isla Dawn's release from the company.
