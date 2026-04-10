WWE SmackDown Results, Highlights & Live Blog (4/10/26)

With only two episodes of WWE SmackDown left before WrestleMania 42, how will Cody Rhodes respond to the newly formed team of Randy Orton and Pat McAfee?

Last week on WWE SmackDown, after weeks of speculation, Pat McAfee was revealed as the mystery man on the phone with Randy Orton, getting into The Viper's head ahead of the Showcase of the Immortals. McAfee kicked Cody Rhodes low and cut a promo, ranting about how the product sucks now and that he and Orton are here to save the business.

Later in the show, Rhodes would respond with a passionate promo, burying the McAfee reveal and comparing it to Disco Inferno being the third man in the nWo instead of Hulk Hogan. All three men will be under the same roof for tonight's episode of SmackDown, and McAfee is promising a huge surprise for the WWE Universe. What could that surprise possibly be? Tune in to find out.

Pat McAfee | WWE

Raw Superstar Bayley will be in action on the blue brand later on tonight as she goes one-on-one with Alexa Bliss. Both women will be part of the huge fatal four-way match for the Women's Tag Team Titles at the Showcase of the Immortals next weekend. Which woman will gain some momentum for her team ahead of next weekend's title match? We'll find out soon enough.

Women's Elimination Chamber winner Rhea Ripley is also scheduled to appear this evening. After Jade Cargill attacked her best friend, IYO SKY, in front of her earlier this week on Raw, you can bet that Mami will be looking for some revenge tonight before the two women face off next weekend in Las Vegas.

After debuting for WWE in Saudi Arabia in the Men's Royal Rumble match, Royce Keys will finally make his SmackDown debut later this evening. Whether this means the former AEW TNT Champion will be in action or if he's just appearing has yet to be confirmed.

“I refuse to be defined by where I’m from, but instead by where I’m going.”



From East Palo Alto to the world stage, @RealRoyceKeys’ journey has shaped him into the man he is today. Keys writes another chapter in his story when he makes his official #SmackDown debut TOMORROW!! pic.twitter.com/8vpYJXDIO8 — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2026

Other names scheduled to appear tonight include Drew McIntyre, who promises to expose the WWE Universe to the "real" Jacob Fatu before their Unsanctioned match next weekend, and United States Champion Sami Zayn will be in the house looking for revenge against Trick Williams and Lil Yachty for their actions last week.

No other matches have been announced for tonight's episode of SmackDown as of yet, but with the show being three hours, you can expect plenty of in-ring action from the blue brand later this evening.

WWE SmackDown results:

The Takedown on SI's live coverage of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown kicks off at 8 PM ET.

WWE SmackDown card:

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley

Pat McAfee promises a big surprise for the WWE Universe

Royce Keys' SmackDown debut

Drew McIntyre promises to expose the "real" Jacob Fatu

Rhea Ripley will appear to address Jade Cargill's attack on IYO SKY