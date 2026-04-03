The road to WrestleMania 42 won't get any easier for Cody Rhodes tonight as WWE SmackDown rolls through the hometown of Randy Orton in St. Louis, Missouri.

The American Nightmare returned to SmackDown last week after being attacked weeks earlier by The Viper following their WrestleMania contract signing for the WWE Championship. During the brawl, a mutual friend of both men, Jelly Roll, was caught in the crossfire and was on the receiving end of an RKO.

Rhodes will certainly be looking for revenge this evening, but it's clear that he's heading into hostile territory as the WWE Universe will firmly be in The Legend Killer's corner tonight. There will also likely be a numbers game involved, as Randy Orton has promised that the mysterious person he's been speaking with on the phone in recent weeks will be in St. Louis this evening.

Who's been getting inside Orton's head? Tune in to find out.

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes | WWE

Last week, Sami Zayn was seemingly on the outside looking in when it came to getting a spot on WrestleMania this year. But Zayn took matters into his own hands, answering Carmelo Hayes' open challenge and capturing the United States Championship for the second time.

Zayn is set to address the WWE Universe later tonight on SmackDown. Will he be interrupted by his WrestleMania opponent, Trick Williams? Or will Melo confront him for a potential rematch? Or maybe both? We'll find out soon enough.

The number one contender for the WWE Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley, will be in action tonight as she goes one-on-one with Michin. With Ripley's friend, IYO SKY stuck on Raw, The Eradicator will once again look to take on the numbers game ahead of the Showcase of the Immortals.

Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre are both scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown to address their upcoming unsanctioned match, which will take place later this month at WrestleMania 42. Will General Manager Nick Aldis successfully be able to keep these two men apart for another two weeks? It doesn't seem likely.

After unsuccessfully being able to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on Raw, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria make their way to the blue brand tonight to face the team who ruined their match on Monday, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. Whichever team secures the victory should gain significant momentum heading into the fatal four-way title match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Scroll down for quick results from tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown results:

This week's episode of SmackDown kicks off with Randy Orton making his way to the ring to speak to the hometown crowd. Orton asks St. Louis what they want to talk about, mocking Cody Rhodes in the process as the crowd eats it up. Orton says the next time you see him in St. Louis he'll have his 15th World Championship wrapped around his waist.

Randy Orton says he isn't winning at WrestleMania for St. Louis, he's doing it for himself and his family. Orton says Rhodes is leaving the Showcase of the Immortals empty handed. Orton says this match with Rhodes isn't personal, but Rhodes gave him his blessing to listen to the voices and to be the Viper and now that can't be put back to bed.

This brings out Cody Rhodes and the two immediately start to brawl. Rhodes gets the upper hand and the WWE Universe tries to boo him out of the building. Pat McAfee shows up and kicks Cody in the balls. McAfee proceeds to try to run down the local sports teams to get Orton heel heat as Orton hits Rhodes with a steel chair. Nick Aldis comes out with security but Orton keeps them at bay.

Pat McAfee basically says the current WWE product sucks now, and he misses the Attitude Era. McAfee acknowledges last week's episode was the lowest-rated episode of all time. McAfee confirms he's been on the phone with Randy and says the business Cody is leading is terrible, and that Orton will save WWE. The crowd loudly chants for Randy as nothing WWE can do will make them boo him going into WrestleMania.

When the show comes back from commercial break, Pat McAfee and Randy Orton are backstage, very proud of themselves over what they just did. They get into a truck together and leave.

Rhea Ripley defeated Michin (w/ B-Fab and Jade Cargill). This match was way more competitive than anyone expected. Michin was in control for most of the match, but Ripley managed to pull it out in the end. The finish saw Rhea Ripley lock Michin in the Prism Trap to win the match via submission.

After the match, B-Fab and Jade Cargill hit the ring and Ripley is on the receiving end of another three on one beatdown. But IYO SKY arrives and saves the day helping Ripley take out the trio.

Matt Cardona is backstage in the medical room. He's approached by Aleister Black and Zelina Vega, who continue to give him grief. Cardona says he's going to Aldis to get a match between them later tonight.

They shift to the MFTs backstage, where Solo Sikoa asks who's going to fight Uncle Howdy tonight so they can keep the lantern. Tama Tonga doesn't understand why Sikoa wants the lantern so bad and says it's been nothing but trouble for the group. Sikoa says Tama can fight Howdy tonight. Tama says that's fine, but he'll do it on his own. Sikoa tells him not to screw it up.

Solo Sikoa asks The MFT which one of them is going to step up and defend the lantern against Uncle Howdy tonight. Tama Tonga questions why they are still fighting over the lantern.



Solo says Tama will be the one to face Howdy tonight. Tama says he'll do it alone.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/6kK8qKAD2I — The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 4, 2026

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are seen backstage. Ripley tells SKY she owes her one for saving her tonight. Cathy Kelley approaches and asks whether SKY being there tonight was planned. Ripley says Jade Cargill has proven that she can't do anything on her own and that Jade might have followers, but she has friends. SKY says she'll have Ripley's back no matter what.

Uncle Howdy defeated Tama Tonga. This match saw Tama Tonga in control for a majority of the matchup. Late in the match, Uncle Howdy managed to lock on the Mandible Claw. Solo Sikoa came out to try to hit Howdy with the Lantern, but the referee caught him. Solo and Tama argue, letting Howdy hit Tama with Sister Abigail to score the pinfall victory.

After the match, Solo and Tama continue to argue. Tama takes the lantern and sits it on the ring apron allowing Howdy to take it back as Tama holds Solo off.

"You don't need this. It's messing with your mind."



The lantern is finally back home with Uncle Howdy! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rUHr4pxvjb — WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2026

We see The Miz and Kit Wilson backstage. Wilson is still worried about Danhausen's curse, but Miz tries to convince him that it's not real. R-Truth interrupts, and one thing leads to another, and Truth challenges them to a match tonight for the Tag Team Titles. Truth says he's going to go to Nick Aldis and make it official. Obviously, Wilson and Miz are thrilled to get a title shot for no reason.

We get a video package from Jacob Fatu hyping his match with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. Afterward, Sami Zayn is backstage with Nick Aldis. Zayn thanks Aldis for giving him time tonight to speak to the WWE Universe. Aldis puts Zayn over for creating a spot for himself at WrestleMania. But before Sami Zayn can head to the ring, Trick Williams' music plays, and he heads to the ring with Lil Yachty.

Trick Williams says he's out there to celebrate his first match at WrestleMania. Williams says since it's WrestleMania season when all the stars show up it's only right that he brought out Lil Yachty. Trick invites Yachty to WrestleMania, and he accepts. Williams makes ginger jokes about Sami Zayn and then tells the truck to use Zayn's pyro.

After the pyro goes off, Sami Zayn comes out and tells Trick he's getting ahead of himself. Zayn says pageantry has never been his thing, and his thing is about what he does when he steps inside the ring. Zayn says he's going to humble Williams at WrestleMania. Williams says the only reason Sami Zayn is champion and is heading to WrestleMania is because of him. This brings out Carmelo Hayes.

Hayes says he just can't sit back and listen to all of this. Hayes says he'll get his receipt on Williams, but he doesn't like how Zayn handled himself last week. The crowd makes it very clear they want Carmelo Hayes in a spot at WrestleMania. Melo tells Sami to listen to the people and give him his rematch. Zayn says he thinks the world of Hayes but his match with Trick is already official and he will give him a rematch after WrestleMania.

Trick eggs Zayn on to give Melo the rematch, and after Zayn talked it out and touched upon his own history of being screwed over, he agrees to give Hayes the rematch tonight, with the winner facing Williams at WrestleMania. Trick continues to mock Zayn afterward, and Sami clotheslines him over the top rope.

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga are backstage with the rest of The MFTs, still arguing about the Lantern. Tama says he did what he had to do so they can get back to the task of collecting championships. Solo says once they take care of the Wyatts, they'll start going after titles. It certainly seems like Tama Tonga is being kicked out of this group soon.

Aleister Black (w/ Zelina Vega) defeated Matt Cardona. A perfectly fine match between two men who likely aren't getting anywhere near this year's WrestleMania card. The finish saw Aleister Black hit Matt Cardona with Black Mass to score the pinfall victory.

Cathy Kelley is backstage with Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Bayley says they are going to get revenge on Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss tonight for costing them the titles on Monday. Lyra says this is about making good for what happened to Bayley last year at WrestleMania.

Bayley & Lyra talk about getting another shot to win the Tag Team titles together at WrestleMania and facing Charlexa tonight.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/lMurjFnvhT — The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 4, 2026

R-Truth is backstage with Johnny Gargano and Candice LaRae. Truth jokes with Gargano, lying around, he thought he was dead. LaRae says Gargano will win the North American Championship at Stand & Deliver tomorrow. Gargano says Johnny Wrestling is back.

Gargano and LaRae walk away, and Damian Priest shows up to give Truth grief about giving an undeserving team like Miz and Kit Wilson a title shot. Truth says he gave them a title shot because Asuka cursed them. Priest tries to explain to him that Danhausen cursed them, but he doesn't want to listen. It was a typical R-Truth segment. We get a video package from Drew McIntyre responding to Jacob Fatu's earlier comments. McIntyre says he will expose Fatu on SmackDown next week.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. This was probably the best thing on the show so far tonight from an in-ring standpoint. It would be incredibly rare to see Bayley and Charlotte Flair have a bad match together. The finish of the match saw Alexa Bliss hit Lyra Valkyria with Natural Selection to score the pinfall victory for her team.

NO TIME FOR CELEBRATION!



The Irresistible Forces are wreaking havoc 😱 pic.twitter.com/T6mSYr4Kep — WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2026

After the match, Nia Jax and Lash Legend came to the ring and laid out everyone.

The Miz and Kit Wilson are backstage. Miz continues to insist they aren't cursed. Danhausen shows up and asks to accompany them to the ring tonight for their match and he would uncurse them. Wilson seems like he wants to do it but Miz yells at Danhausen and he disappears.

Damian Priest and R-Truth defeated The Miz and Kit Wilson to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles. This match featured plenty of Danhausen hijinks. Danhausen ended up cursing the referee by accident, and he wasn't able to make the count for Miz when he had the Tag Titles won. The finish saw Damian Priest hit The Miz with South from Heaven to score the pinfall victory.

After the match, Cody Rhodes hit the ring and laid out Kit Wilson with Cross Rhodes. Cody cuts a passionate promo, burying Pat McAfee and the segment from earlier in the evening, comparing it to if the 3rd man reveal of the nWo would have been Disco Inferno. Rhodes says he's finally hearing voices inside his head, but you don't want to hear what they have to say.

Sami Zayn defeated Carmelo Hayes to retain the United States Championship. These two have had great matches together in back-to-back weeks now. Hayes spent most of the match selling a knee injury, but it didn't take away from the in-ring action at all. The finish saw Sami Zayn hit Carmelo Hayes with the Helluva Kick while the referee was trying to check on Melo to score the pinfall victory.

After the match, Trick Williams and Lil Yachty get in the ring. Yachty makes fun of Zayn and distracts him so Williams can hit him from behind and deliver the Trick Shot as WWE SmackDown goes off the air.

WWE SmackDown quick results:

Rhea Ripley defeated Michin

Uncle Howdy defeated Tama Tonga

Aleister Black defeated Matt Cardona

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

Damian Priest and R-Truth defeated The Miz and Kit Wilson to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles