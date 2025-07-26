WWE SmackDown Results (7/25/25): Hulk Hogan Remembered, TLC Match Added To SummerSlam
WWE SummerSlam may be just a week away, but no one was going to take the main spotlight away from the late Hulk Hogan.
The larger than life cultural icon passed away Thursday at the age of 71, and WWE spent much of Friday's episode of SmackDown honoring his Hall of Fame career with video packages, highlights and 10-bell salute.
The WWE Universe also heard from Cody Rhodes and there may have been no one better in the entire company to sum up Hulk Hogan's complicated legacy. The American Nightmare did so eloquently and with respect before turning his attention to his SummerSlam opponent.
Cody Rhodes sent a message directly to John Cena ahead of their WWE Championship Street Fight next weekend, two absent WWE Superstars also made their return to television and Jelly Roll absolutely shocked Logan Paul with some of his recent in-ring training.
And after the WWE Tag Team Championship Match broke down into a massive brawl amongst the entire division, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis booked a massive TLC Match for next weekend at MetLife Stadium.
Here's everything you may have missed from Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
WWE SmackDown Results:
The entire SmackDown locker room opened the show on the stage as WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque led a 10 bell salute for the late Hulk Hogan. A lengthy video package was then shown highlighting Hogan's Hall of Famer career.
Logan Paul's homecoming was cut short by Jelly Roll. The Maverick declared himself to be an inspiration to the entire city of Cleveland, but the Grammy Award nominee said all Paul has ever inspired is for 'little ass---- kids to film themselves being ass-----.” It was when Jelly called Logan a "Prime peddling punk ass b----" that Drew McIntyre hit the ring ready for a fight.
Randy Orton would then emerge to even the odds and these two SummerSlam tag teams gave SmackDown a little MetLife Stadium sampler. Paul's mouth would get busted open during the brawl as Jelly Roll brought more a fight than he was expecting. He sent the Maverick running for the back after shocking him with a BossMan Slam.
Roxanne Perez defeated Alexa Bliss. The Prodigy was able to avenge Raquel Rodriguez' loss to Charlotte Flair last week when Bliss got distracted by a fight between both women outside of the ring. Raquel had the Queen set up for a powerbomb, but Alexa dropped her with a Twisted Bliss onto the floor instead of attempting the move on Perez. When she got back in the ring, Roxanne slipped her into a cradle and grabbed the rope to leverage a three count.
Jade Cargill defeated Chelsea Green. This is a fight that was started backstage when Cargill heard Green talking smack about how the Queen of the Ring crown was stolen from her. The inaugural Women's United States Champion would fight back and take Jade down with a Zig Zag. When she went for the Unprettier, however, Chelsea was overpowered and dumped face first into the mat with a Jaded slam that gave the win to Cargill.
The Secret Hervice would attack Jade after the match was over, but Tiffany Stratton ran down to the ring to save her SummerSlam opponent. They would jointly dump Piper Niven to the outside before having a brief tug of war over the WWE Women's Championship.
Cody Rhodes kicked off the second hour of the show and paid his respects to the Immortal Hulk Hogan. The American Nightmare recognized that Hogan was a "complicated man" but he thanked him for his undeniable contributions to the professional wrestling industry.
Rhodes then turned his attention to the man he will battle next weekend in a Street Fight. Cody said that the man he's watched parade around as the WWE Champion since WrestleMania 41 is not the man he wants to face at SummerSlam. He asked for the real John Cena to show up to MetLife Stadium with his hustle and loyalty in tow, and they can beat the respect into one another.
Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black was announced for next Friday on SmackDown.
Jacob Fatu defeated The Miz. The two-time Grand Slam Champion made his return to SmackDown and he was seeking revenge for the Samoan Werewolf for putting him on the shelf six weeks ago. That did not happen as Fatu was able to fight through Solo Sikoa and his MFT's, who came down to the ringside area mid-match, and gave Miz a pop-up Samoan Drop to pick up the win.
Sikoa and his Family Tree then jumped Fatu after the match was over. Jimmy Uso would attempt to make the save armed with a steel chair, but the numbers game was too great. The impressive Tala Tonga stunned Jacob with a big choke slam, which allowed Solo to finish him off with a Samoan Spike.
Zelina Vega approached Giulia backstage, but was cut off by Kiana James who is now the official representative of the Women's United States Champion. Vega told Giulia's "clipboard Karen" to step aside so she can ask the Beautiful Madness about her rematch for the title. James said she'd get it next week.
The Wyatt Sicks retained the WWE Tag Team Championships via disqualification. Andrade and Rey Fenix had the titles as good as won after Andrade delivered the Message to Joe Gacy, but Nikki Cross pulled referee Daphanie LaShaunn out of the ring on the three count and she was forced to call for the bell.
The Wyatts would immediately go on the attack, but soon the entire tag team locker room would clear out. The Street Profits, MCMG, #DIY and Fraxiom all got involved in what sparked into a massive brawl.
Once dozens of WWE Officials were able to separate everyone, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis announced that all six teams will face each other in a TLC Match at SummerSlam with the WWE Tag Team Titles on the line.
