Hulk Hogan Netflix Docuseries Was 'Quietly' In Development Since 2024 [Report]
12-time World Champion and 8-time WrestleMania main eventer is just barely scratching the surface when trying to summarize the life and pro wrestling career Hulk Hogan left behind. However, Netflix has been trying their best to do just that for about a year in the form of a Hulk Hogan docuseries.
Hogan had a rollercoaster of a legacy filled with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, and one of the most charismatic people to ever live is set to have his life chronicled for Netflix's 200 million subscribers in the future.
Netflix had been collaborating closely with WWE and other top directors in order to produce the best possible product, according to Puck News' Matthew Belloni.
“The Hulkster died mid-documentary: Hulk Hogan, who died today at 71, will be remembered for mainstreaming pro wrestling and bringing down Gawker. He also left behind an unfinished docuseries on his life that Netflix has quietly been working on since last year, per sources.”- Matthew Belloni of Puck News
In the report published Friday morning, Belloni states director Bryan Storkel and producer Connor Schell with "Words + Pictures" were behind the production. The project reportedly features "more than 20 hours of new interviews with Hogan that were shot before his passing."
Along with the docuseries, Hogan also had other projects in the works. His Real American Beer company had been trying to acquire the rights to Hooters, he co-founded Real American Freestyle along with Eric Bischoff with the first event due to take place next month, and he was set to open a bar across from Madison Square Garden.
