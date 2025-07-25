MJF Reveals True Thoughts On Future WWE Hall Of Famer
Both MJF and Seth Rollins have served as faces for their brands over the last half-decade, and one is highly complimentary of the other.
The former AEW World Champion MJF has never been shy to share his thoughts about WWE and its performers, especially as he waged his infamous "Bidding War of 2024" that saw him ultimately stay with Tony Khan's promotion.
Rollins, meanwhile, has been extremely loyal to WWE since debuting on the main roster in 2012, and has quarreled with some of AEW's biggest names in the past.
MJF appears in the recently released "Happy Gilmore 2" on Netflix, and has been doing media to promote his role in the film. While chatting with Busted Open Radio this week, he took a moment to offer praise to Rollins, who is currently on the shelf with a knee injury.
“I get along with Seth. I take issue with [David LeGreca] [calling him a tool]. To be honest, the only reason I haven’t put you through that wall is because I’m very tired from doing all this press," MJF said.
MORE: MJF Teases Happy Gilmore 2 Movie Details Ahead Of Netflix Premiere
"Seth Rollins is a freak of nature. He’s going to go down as one of the greatest faces in the history of that company. The same way I’m going to go down as one of the biggest faces in the history of my company. When you think of these promotions, when you think of WWE, you think Seth. When you think of AEW, you think me. I find him to be extraordinarily talented. I feel horrible about his knee. It sucks."
It is unclear what exactly the severity of Rollins' knee injury is, or whether he will hold his Money in the Bank briefcase for the long haul. When he does return, though, it appears he will have the support of one of AEW's biggest names in his pocket.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
WWE SmackDown Preview (7/25/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Travis Scott Pulled From WWE 2K25 Following Fall Out With WWE
The Rock Reacts To Hulk Hogan's Death
The Art Of Creative Pitches & What Chelsea Green Hopes To Learn From WWE Unreal On Netflix [Exclusive]