WWE SmackDown Results (6/5/26): The Queen and King of the Ring Tournament Continues

This afternoon's episode of WWE SmackDown took place at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy.

Last week's episode was the go-home show for last weekend's Clash in Italy premium live event, where Gunther promised to put Cody Rhodes to sleep and take his championship. Unfortunately for The Ring General, that promise wasn't kept, and The American Nightmare still holds the gold.

You can check out the quick match results for this afternoon's episode of SmackDown by scrolling to the bottom of the article.

TONIGHT on #SmackDown: @CodyRhodes returns STILL your WWE Undisputed Champion after a controversial victory over Gunther at #WWEClash!



📺 8e/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/dVG4JAlNkX — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2026

WWE SmackDown results:

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with Gunther raging over Clash in Italy and tearing apart the commentator's tables. Gunther declared nothing would happen on the show until he got what he wanted. Gunther accuses Cody Rhodes of cheating at the PLE, which brings out the WWE Champion.

Rhodes said Gunther is right, but questions why he's having a temper tantrum as a 20-year pro. Rhodes suggests having the rematch tonight, and Gunther seems on board. However, this brings out Sami Zayn, who thanks the fans for singing along with his theme song. Zayn said he wanted to stay in the back and mind his own business, but he just couldn't anymore.

Cody Rhodes granted Gunther a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship before Sami Zayn interrupted#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/23iOdzdY6G — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 5, 2026

Zayn said both men have wronged him. Gunther tells him this is WWE Championship business that doesn't involve him and to shut up. Rhodes questioned which version of Zayn is standing in front of him right now. Zayn believes the biggest threat to Rhodes' title run is him. The two men face off, and Gunther jumps in the ring and attacks Gunther from behind.

Rhodes, Zayn, and Gunther all begin to brawl. Zayn saves Rhodes from being choked out, but Rhodes accidentally hits Zayn with a dive. Rhodes tries to apologize, but Zayn walks away instead.

Cody Rhodes inadvertently took out Sami Zayn when going after Gunther.



Sami walked away from Cody afterwards. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/giG2ehcOQT — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 5, 2026

The Miz is still very much cursed

Backstage, The Miz is on the phone with Kit Wilson, who once again couldn't make it overseas. Miz finds Danhausen's lair and tries to look under the blanket, but Danhausen stops him. Miz throws a fit, starts throwing stuff around, and ends up electrocuting himself.

Gunther confronts SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis backstage and screams at him, demanding that he fix things, or he will file a lawsuit against him.

Gunther tells Nick Aldis he’s been disrespected since joining SmackDown



“You fix this or I’ll get my legal team involved.”#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/LLUlBBP7Hq — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 5, 2026

In the opening contest of the afternoon, Raquel Rodriguez defeated Jacy Jayne, Kiana James, and Bayley to advance in the Women's Queen of the Ring tournament when Rodriguez pinned James.

After the match, James blamed Giulia for costing her the match, even though it wasn't actually her. James gets physical and shoves Giulia causing the Beautiful Madness to attack James and send her former friend in retreat. The live crowd loved this.

Chad Gable to WWE SmackDown?

Backstage, Sami Zayn vents to the planked-out Johnny Gargano. Nick Aldis interrupts and tells Zayn to stay out of Rhodes and Gunther's business. Zayn rants at Aldis, who tells him he doesn't have time to deal with this right now because he has a meeting scheduled with someone.

When Zayn demands to know who's more important than him, Chad Gable appears and gets a loud pop from the crowd. Gable follows Aldis into his office as Zayn looks enraged.

Back in the ring, Talla Tonga scored a big win over Royce Keys thanks to assistance from the MFTs. After the match, the MFTs continued to attack Keys, bringing out R-Truth to try to make the save, but he got beaten down for his troubles. Damian Priest arrived to get Truth out of there, but left Keys alone to get beaten down by the MFTs.

Backstage, The Judgment Day are talking about the King and Queen of the Ring tournament and there seems to be some underlying tension between Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan about who will win the tournament itself.

Some tension with the The Judgment Day as both Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez want to win Queen of the Ring#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/q97pKjOb2L — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 5, 2026

Finn Balor is on the move

We get a video package for Finn Balor. It's announced he'll make his SmackDown debut next week as part of the King of the Ring Tournament. Backstage, Damian Priest lectures R-Truth about getting himself hurt trying to protect Royce Keys. Truth still wants to check on him, mentioning his brother is a doctor. When Priest tells Truth he doesn't have a brother, Truth gets offended and brings up the Doctor of Thuganomics, John Cena.

Priest looks incredibly frustrated and walks away. The new AAA Tag Team Champions, The War Raiders, show up and challenge Truth to a Title for Title match. Truth said he's never seen either of them in his life, then left.

New AAA Tag Team Champions The War Raiders told R-Truth they’ll be ready whenever Truth and Priest want to put the WWE Tag Team Titles on the line#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ZtE9K71I1H — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 5, 2026

Women's Champion Rhea Ripley came out to speak to the WWE Universe. Ripley said she's put her rivalry with Jade Cargill behind her at Clash in Italy. Ripley admits her knee is a bit banged up, but Cargill failed to take her out. Rhea speaks about Charlotte Flair having her back at the PLE, which brings out The Queen.

Flair said she knows Ripley didn't ask for her help, but she wanted to, and also admits she's had fun teaming with her as of late. Flair brings up the Queen of the Ring and makes it clear that at SummerSlam, it will be the two of them for the title. Tiffany Stratton interrupts and states that, while she looks good with the United States Title, she wants the WWE Women's Championship back.

Tiffany Stratton interrupts Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair to say she wants the WWE Women’s Championship back#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/AMF48hhkiq — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 5, 2026

Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin come out, and Cargill runs down all three of them as they march to the ring looking for a fight. Nick Aldis interrupts and makes it clear that Ripley isn't cleared to compete tonight. Flair suggests that, even though they don't like each other, she teams up with Stratton to take on Cargill, someone she doesn't like even more, and a partner. Aldis makes the match official.

Unfortunately for Stratton and Flair, the match turned into a numbers game as B-Fab helped Cargill and Michin pick up the victory.

Jade Cargill & Michin defeat Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton



Jade got the pin on Tiffany#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/bsItmrrhGT — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 5, 2026

Fatal Influence change their focus

Backstage, we see Fatal Influence frustrated over Jacy Jayne's loss in the Queen of the Ring Tournament. They find WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Brie Bella and Paige, doing a photo shoot, and the trio lay them out.

Fatal Influence take out Paige & Brie Bella!



Next Tag Team Champions? 👀#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/aIF3XqVHUg — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 5, 2026

Elsewhere backstage, R-Truth checks on Royce Keys. Truth tries to defend Damian Priest and thinks the three of them should team up to take out the MFTs. Keys doesn't think the three of them can co-exist long enough to do so.

Back in the ring, we get another match between Ricky Saints and Carmelo Hayes. This time, Saints got the pinfall victory over Hayes with a handful of tights. The two are now 1-1-1 against each other.

Ricky Saints pulls on the tights to get the win over Carmelo Hayes#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/yzBmBgs0yB — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 5, 2026

Who will be King of the Ring this year?

Cathy Kelley speaks with Trick Williams backstage. The United States Champion puts over tonight's King of the Ring main event and all of the greats who have won the crown. Bron Breakker shows up, and the two men have a stare-down. Breakker tells Williams he'll see him out there.

Chelsea Green finds Tiffany Stratton backstage and talks about what happened tonight and last week. Green thinks Stratton will be out there with her for her match with Lash Legend, but Stratton informs her she has to go to the Trainer's Room, which means Green is on her own tonight.

We get yet another Blake Monroe vignette, teasing that she's coming after Tiffany Stratton. Back in the ring, without any help, Chelsea Green suffered a loss to Lash Legend.

Lash Legend picks up the win over Chelsea Green!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/X8l8Ar8KXq — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 5, 2026

Solo Sikoa doesn't give up easily

Backstage, Solo Sikoa approaches Royce Keys and once again has another hard pitch for him to join the MFTs. Sikoa pretty much threatens Keys if he decides not to take him up on his offer.

Elsewhere we see AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix talking with Fraxiom. They are interrupted by Chad Gable who apologizes for his actions as El Grande Americano.

Chad Gable tells Rey Fenix he realized he made a mockery of Lucha Libre when he put on the El Grande Americano mask



“I flew to Italy to look you in the eyes to say I’m sorry.”#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/GCambNAjSE — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 5, 2026

Nick Aldis finds Cody Rhodes backstage, and Rhodes confirms he still wants to give Gunther his rematch. Aldis said Gunther will announce a stipulation next week. Rhodes made it clear that if he has his way, the match will take place in two weeks when SmackDown rolls through Kansas City.

In the main event of the evening, thanks to a timely low blow to Damian Priest from Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio defeated Priest, Bron Breakker, and Trick Williams to advance to the semi-finals of the King of the Ring to face Oba Femi.

DOMINIK MYSTERIO ADVANCES IN THE KING OF THE RING!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ZpZk1p14ht — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 5, 2026

Mysterio celebrates his victory with The Judgment Day and tells Femi to count his days as WWE SmackDown goes off the air.

WWE SmackDown quick results:

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bayley, Jacy Jayne, and Kiana James to advance in the Queen of the Ring Tournament

Talla Tonga defeated Royce Keys

Jade Cargill and Michin defeated Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton

Ricky Saints defeated Carmelo Hayes

Lash Legend defeated Chelsea Green

Dominik Mysterio defeated Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, and Damian Priest to advance in the King of the Ring Tournament