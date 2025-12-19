WWE SmackDown Tonight (12/19/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

It’s the pre-Christmas edition of WWE SmackDown at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

WWE has yet to announce any matches for this particular episode, but it will no doubt feature the biggest story on the blue brand, and that’s the ongoing saga between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre.

The two superstars have been feuding for months, and on the heels of McIntyre interrupting Rhodes' match with Oba Femi at Saturday Night's Main Event, things escalated to the point where Rhodes started a brawl at McIntyre’s house while ‘The Scottish Warrior’ was meeting with SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis.

Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes | WWE

Aldis demanded a public apology from McIntyre and issued a hefty fine, with McIntyre responding with an emphatic ‘no’ before stating that he wants to pick the stipulation for an upcoming title match with Rhodes.

McIntyre also requested that Rhodes not be allowed to lay a finger on him until their showdown in the ring. Aldis agreed to the terms, but McIntyre was then alerted to Rhodes’s trying to enter his home.

What’s the next chapter between these two rivals? And how will it play into yet another clash for the championship?

Meanwhile, last week’s SmackDown saw Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley reunite to defeat Aleister Black and Zelina Vega. It was a satisfying victory given the personal rivalry between Priest and Black in recent months, but it would seem that things are far from over between the two.

Things have gotten interesting in the women’s tag team division, as Lash Legend scored a huge singles win over Alexa Bliss a week ago.

That could eventually put Legend and Nia Jax in line for a shot at the Women’s Tag Team Championships, which are currently held by Asuka and Kairi Sane.

But first, Ripley and IYO SKY will get the opportunity to win gold when they face the champs at the Raw on Netflix anniversary on January 5.

What will Legend and Jax do next to try to make a push to the top of the division? Can the former champs in Flair and Bliss get back on track?

Speaking of chaos, things have become personal between Solo Sikoa and his MFTs and The Wyatt Sicks. The two factions are on a collision course for an eventual showdown, with Sikoa throwing verbal insults at Uncle Howdy that included taunting the late Bray Wyatt.

Sikoa has specifically set his sights on his MFTs gaining the WWE Tag Team Championships, but current champions Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis won’t go down without a fight. Could things get even more wild with the two groups once again under the same roof for SmackDown?

There are questions with two other champions as well.

Jade Cargill has been on a roll since winning the WWE Women’s Championship from Tiffany Stratton last month at Saturday Night’s Main Event, and she has now turned her attention to Michin.

Cargill has made it clear that she is trying to put members of the women’s locker room in their place, and Michin could have something to prove after the champ took her out with a chokeslam.

Ilja Dragunov’s run as United States Champion has been impressive, and he’s coming off his most recent open challenge, where he defeated Tommaso Ciampa. However, Ciampa and DIY tag team partner Johnny Gargano attacked Dragunov after the match, with Carmelo Hayes making the save.

Could there be a possible tag team match in store between DIY and the talented duo of Dragunov and Carmelo?

Here is everything we know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

How to Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV

WWE SmackDown Start Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

WWE SmackDown Location:

Location: Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI

Match Card (Announced):

Matches TBD

