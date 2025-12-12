WWE SmackDown Preview (12/12/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

We're just a day away from Saturday Night's Main Event, and WWE has one more stop to make along the road to the Nation's Capital.

The latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania this evening, and Cody Rhodes is scheduled to be in the building ahead of his match against NXT Champion Oba Femi tomorrow night.

While The Ruler of NXT is firmly focused on making a name for himself in this clash with the WWE Champion, The American Nightmare is desperately seeking another fight with Drew McIntyre. He demanded that GM Nick Aldis lift his suspension last week, but that request was not granted.

“He will not see the future, he will see the now!”@Obaofwwe has a message for @CodyRhodes ahead of #SNME… 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0gawXYdd7n — WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2025

Will Rhodes continue his campaign to face off against McIntyre later tonight, or will he turn his full attention to Oba Femi? The now two-time NXT Champion has vowed to prove tomorrow night that he is not the future of WWE, but rather the present.

There are three matches on the docket tonight, headlined by another Men's United States Championship defense for Ilja Dragunov. Instead of an open challenge, however, The Mad Dragon knows he'll be stepping into the ring with former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. Alexa Bliss will take on Lash Legend, meanwhile, and The Terror Twins will reunite to battle Aleister Black and Zelina Vega in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill and Sami Zayn are both being advertised for the show as well. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.

WWE Men's United States Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Ilja Dragunov has had six successful defenses of his Men's United States Championship since he inherited the open challenge from Sami Zayn, but there's no mystery about who his opponent will be tonight.

Tommaso Ciampa has desperately wanted a shot at The Mad Dragon, and he was finally granted the opportunity after he violated the integrity of the open challenge last week. Ciampa's interference cost Carmelo Hayes the title, and Dragunov was not pleased with the assist.

Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley vs. Aleister Black & Zelina Vega

Aleister Black and Zelina Vega consider themselves the necessary evil on Friday Night SmackDown. They claim to see the real Damian Priest hidden beneath a false façade, and they have been trying for months to goad him into revealing his true self.

The former World Heavyweight Champion says all they've been able to do is successfully piss him off, and he's now recruited his good friend Rhea Ripley to help settle the score with Black and Vega once and for all.

Alexa Bliss vs. Lash Legend

Alexa Bliss was able to take a step toward earning Charlotte Flair and herself a rematch for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship when she beat Kairi Sane last week, but it was Nia Jax and Lash Legend who stood tall in the end. The physically dominating tandem appeared after the match and laid out both Charlexa and The Kabuki Warriors.

Little Miss Bliss will seek a measure of revenge tonight when she takes on Lash Legend in her debut singles match on the SmackDown roster.

How to watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV

WWE SmackDown Time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

WWE SmackDown Location:

Location: Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

WWE Smackdown Card (Announced):

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is scheduled to appear

Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the Men's United States Championship

Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley vs. Aleister Black & Zelina Vega in a Mixed Tag Team Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Lash Legend

