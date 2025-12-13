WWE SmackDown Results [12/12/25]: Terror Twins Stand Tall, Oba Femi Confronts Cody Rhodes

The final episode of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event is now in the books and things did not go according to plan for the Necessary Evil.

Aleister Black and Zelina Vega have been tormenting Damian Priest for months, and after finally getting fed up with their games, the former World Heavyweight Champion called upon his good friend Rhea Ripley to help him level the playing field.

It turned out to be a successful reunion for The Terror Twins as they were able to put Black and Vega away in the main event after delivering the Razor's Edge in stereo. Rhea finished off the festivities with a Riptide on Zelina to secure a definitive win for Priest. Whether he'll finally be able to move on from this rivalry remains unknown.

Earlier in the show, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes attempted to deliver a message to Drew McIntyre but he was interrupted by NXT Champion Oba Femi.

Jade Cargill and Lash Legend both made some statements of their own Friday night and Ilja Dragunov was once again able to successfully defend his Men's United States Championship.

Here's everything you may have missed from Friday's go-home edition of WWE SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown Match and Segment Results:

The show kicked off with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes running into SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis backstage. After issuing an invitation for Drew McIntyre to come to Wilkes-Barre, Aldis told Rhodes that he had been given a legal notice from the Scottish Warrior. He is claiming WWE to be an unsafe work environment and says that he will not return until the matter has been resolved.

Rhodes angerly crumpled up the notice and made his way down to the ring. He began to cut a fiery promo on McIntyre, but he was quickly interrupted by the music of his opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event, Oba Femi.

"The future is NOW. The future is HERE and the NOW is ME!"@Obaofwwe is going off on @CodyRhodes 😤 pic.twitter.com/S0C2urZTsb — WWE (@WWE) December 13, 2025

The NXT Champion formally introduced himself to The American Nightmare as the ruler, the bringer of war and the mountain he cannot climb. Femi said he loved Cody's passion, but that he's focusing on the wrong man. And in the spirit of Saturday Night's Main Event, Oba said that he will prove that he is the future of WWE and the future is now.

Ilja Dragunov defeated Tommaso Ciampa to retain the Men's United States Championship. These two budding rivals tore into one another for the better part of 20-minutes, with Ciampa targeting his attack on the surgically repaired knee of The Mad Dragon. With one good leg and bloodied nose, Dragunov continued to battle through the pain and was able to connect with Torpedo Moscow. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae then hit the ring to halt the H-Bomb attempt, which allowed Ciampa to hit a running knee. Dragunov, however, was able to counter The Fairytale Ending into a pinning combination to secure the three count.

Gargano and Ciampa attacked Dragunov after the match was over, but Carmelo Hayes ran down to make the save. He cleared #DIY from the ring and helped the battered Mad Dragon back up to his feet.

Cathy Kelley interviewed NXT star Je'Von Evans ahead of his tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event. They were interrupted by The Miz, who was still in disbelief that he wasn't booked on John Cena's last show. Evans said 'Unc' had two opportunities to earn his way there, and he came up short. Miz took exception to those comments and said he wrestles on a level that Evans isn't ready for yet. Je'Von challenged him to prove it later in the night.

The Wyatt Sicks made their way to the ring to a nice ovation and Uncle Howdy delivered a message to Solo Sikoa. He said that The MFT's will never run anything on SmackDown as long as The Wyatts possess the WWE Tag Team Championship. But if the MFT's want the titles, all they have to do is come take them. Sikoa appeared on the big board and said they'd settle things on his terms. He told The Wyatts to prepare for war next week.

Lash Legend w/ Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss w/ Charlotte Flair. The Boujee Bully lived up to her nickname with a physically dominating performance against the five-time Women's Champion. She utilized her distinct size advantage to control much of the match, but that didn't stop Nia Jax from trying to lend a helping hand when the referee wasn't looking. That prompted a response from The Queen on the floor outside, but Legend took her down with a big pimp kick. Back in the ring, Legend hit Bliss with the Lash Extension for the first singles win of her main roster career.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves officially announced on commentary that SmackDown will be returning to three hours on Friday, January 2 from Buffalo, New York.

Je'Von Evans defeated The Miz. Not only did this match serve as a showcase for one of NXT's standout performers, it also allowed The Miz to pay homage to John Cena ahead of his retirement. He pulled off a Five Knuckle Shuffle, but Evans was able to flip out of an Attitude Adjustment attempt. He then slipped out of the Skull Crushing Finale and surprised Miz with an OG Cutter for the win.

Jade Cargill and Michin were supposed to have a match, but the WWE Women's Champion attacked her opponent in Gorilla position ahead of her entrance. Cargill made her way down to the ring and said that's what happens when women don't understand their place on the roster. Michin then came out with a kendo stick in hand. She got in a few good shots, but Cargill ultimately left her laying in the middle of the ring.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest defeated Zelina Vega and Aleister Black in a Mixed Tag Team Match. The ladies dominated much of the action in this one. The Nightmare was able to use her size and strength to get the better of her opponent, as Vega was just never really able to find her rhythm. She did connect with a Code Red at one point, but Ripley kicked out at two, and it wouldn't take her long at all to get back the advantage. Rhea and Damian ended up hitting the Razor's Edge in stereo, and then Ripley hit the Riptide on Vega to pick up the victory.

