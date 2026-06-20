WWE Star Makes Surprise Indy Appearance, Thanks Fans for Their Support

A WWE Superstar made a rare appearance on the independent wrestling scene and came away with the victory.

While it's a regular occurrence to see the stars of AEW or TNA Wrestling competing on the independent scene across the globe, it's much more rare to see a WWE Superstar not only appear, but compete on an independent wrestling show.

ATTACK! Pro Wrestling hosted an event titled Can You Feel My Heart this afternoon at The Great Hall at Cardiff Students' Union in Wales and featured a WWE Superstar and former NXT UK Champion in action on the show.

Pete Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser | WWE.com

Pete Dunne competed for ATTACK! Pro Wrestling

The Bruiserweight Pete Dunne flew to Cardiff, Wales, this week to compete for ATTACK! Pro Wrestling Friday afternoon against rising independent star Leon Cage. Dunne would pick up the victory over Cage and spoke to the crowd on the microphone following the match, admitting his career has seen a lot of ups and downs recently.

However, he promised every time he steps into the ring, he's going to try to prove he's still one of the best wrestlers in the world.

"I know my career in the last few years has been ups and downs. It's been a weird ride," Pete Dunne admitted. "But I just want to thank you all for sticking with me. No matter what happens, I promise one thing, any time I'm given a chance to step in this ring, between these ropes, I'm gonna prove to you all that I'm still one of the best wrestlers in the whole world."

Dunne would go on to praise Cage, comparing him to a younger version of himself. It was a nice feel-good moment that you can check out below.

Pete Dunne praises Leon Cage after their match and says he’ll continue to prove he’s one of the best wrestlers in the world. 👏👏 #ATTACKCYFMH pic.twitter.com/prbaipI6fb — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 19, 2026

Pete Dunne now competes under a mask when seen on WWE TV

While Pete Dunne is still a regular on WWE programming, it's been quite some time since fans have seen him wrestle under the persona of the Bruiserweight.

Dunne last competed in WWE as himself at a Main Event taping back in May of 2025, when he and Tyler Bate picked up a victory over Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Months later, Dunne and Bate would reappear on WWE programming as Los Americanos alongside El Grande Americano.

The Rayo Americano persona has allowed Dunne to compete not only in WWE but also in AAA, where El Grande Americano is beloved as one of the biggest babyfaces in the promotion.

El Grande Americano and Los Americanos | WWE

It's currently unknown whether WWE has any plans for Rayo Americano to revert to Pete Dunne.