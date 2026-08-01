WWE SummerSlam 2026 (Saturday): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The 'Biggest Party of the Summer' has finally arrived.

WWE SummerSlam is set to take place over the next two nights from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and there are six big match-ups that are set to kick-start the festivities this evening.

The headliner will feature CM Punk defending his WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare shockingly lost his title to Sami Zayn at Night of Champions, and just nine days later, he was screwed out of his rematch via a backstage attack by Gunther.

Luckily for Punk, that match was scheduled to take place in Chicago, and the self-proclaimed Best in the World was able to take a short drive to the arena and fill in at the last minute. Punk then won the title in front of his hometown fans and set the stage for tonight's fight with his good friend Cody.

The Women's World Championship will also be on the line tonight as Liv Morgan faces off against Queen of the Ring winner IYO SKY. Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar will battle each other inside Hell in a Cell, and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will wrestle his first match in years against the aforementioned Ring General.

The fans in Minneapolis will also be treated to two six-person tag team matches. Here's everything we know about night one of WWE SummerSlam. Check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Fatal Influence vs. The Bella Twins & Paige

Fatal Influence vs. The Bella Twins & Paige | WWE

Fatal Influence used their numbers advantage to steal the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship away from Brie Bella and Paige at Saturday Night's Main Event, but just in time for the 'Biggest Party of the Summer', Nikki Bella was medically cleared to return to action in order to even the odds.

The former Divas Champion has been out with a badly injured ankle since before WrestleMania 42, but Nikki surprised Jacy Jayne with a Rack Attack 2.0 on Friday Night SmackDown earlier this month that set the stage for tonight's six-woman tag team bout.

Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Usos & Jacob Fatu vs. LA Knight, Solo Sikoa & Royce Keys

The Usos & Jacob Fatu vs. LA Knight, Solo Sikoa & Royce Keys | WWE

U.S Bank Stadium will serve as the next battlefield for LA Knight's seemingly never-ending war with The Bloodline. It was just a few months ago when The Megastar formed a temporary alliance with The Usos and stomped out The Vision, but some rivalries are just meant to last forever, it seems.

LA Knight had a massive problem with Jey and Jimmy choosing to realign themselves with Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 42. As tempers started to flare and Jacob Fatu entered the fray, Knight found some new allies to fight by his side at SummerSlam in Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys.

Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

Gunther vs. Nick Aldis | WWE

Nick Aldis hasn't wrestled a match in three years, but that streak will come to an end tonight when he faces off against Gunther. After weeks of verbal altercations, the tension between the SmackDown General Manager and The Ring General escalated to physical violence at Night of Champions.

Following a week-long suspension, Gunther carried out a blindside attack on his boss after he was informed that he would not be challenging for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. Aldis would then exact his revenge at Saturday Night's Main Event, setting the stage for their clash in Minneapolis.

Hell in a Cell: Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar | WWE

After defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42, Oba Femi appeared to be on a trajectory that would make him the face of WWE by the end of the summer. But then The Beast returned from his "retirement" and bested The Ruler at Clash in Italy. It took seven F-5s, but he got the job done.

That loss has been eating away at Femi for weeks. So much so that the reigning King of the Ring winner gave up his guaranteed World Title shot just for the opportunity at a rubber match with Lesnar. It was a heavy price to pay, but he got his wish. And that match will take place inside Hell in a Cell.

Women's World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY

Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY | WWE

Liv Morgan has said that when you're iconic, you don't have to defend your title. Well, for the first time since she won the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 42, the de facto Judgment Day leader will be putting her title on the line tonight against IYO SKY.

The Genius of the Sky earned this opportunity by winning the 2026 Queen of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions, beating Morgan herself in the finals. Liv had her sights set on becoming a double champion at SummerSlam. Now she may not leave Minneapolis with any gold around her waist.

WWE Championship Match: CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes

CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes | WWE

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes have not wrestled one-on-one since 2008, but their desire to be WWE Champion has put them on the same marquee for the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'. What started out as a respectful battle for the company's top prize has suddenly put their friendship on the brink of collapsing.

The American Nightmare has admitted that being the champion is addicting, but how far is he willing to go to earn his fourth reign? CM Punk is holding the gold for the first time in over 13 years, and it's going to take one heck of a fight if Rhodes is going to successfully pry it off the Best in the World.

WWE SummerSlam Saturday start time:

Time: 6 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. PST

WWE SummerSlam Saturday location:

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch WWE SummerSlam Saturday:

Streaming: ESPN Unlimited. Also available via paid ESPN subscriptions with Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Streaming, Spectrum TV, YouTube TV and Verizon in the United States. International streaming available on Netflix.

WWE SummerSlam Match Card (Announced):

CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar III inside Hell in a Cell

Gunther vs. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis

LA Knight, Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys vs. Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso

Fatal Influence vs. The Bella Twins & Paige

WWE SummerSlam Predictions:

The Takedown on SI's predictions for every match at WWE SummerSlam.