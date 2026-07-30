Major Update on Brock Lesnar's Future in WWE

Brock Lesnar will compete this weekend at WWE SummerSlam inside Hell in a Cell, but will it be his final match with the company?

Earlier this year at WrestleMania 42, Lesnar shocked the wrestling world when he sat down in the ring following his loss to Oba Femi and removed his wrestling boots, seemingly retiring from WWE. That retirement was short-lived as Lesnar returned on Raw weeks later to attack Femi from behind and set up a rematch at Clash in Italy.

Lesnar would use underhanded tactics to defeat Femi at that event, and an eventual rubber match was set up for SummerSlam this weekend inside Hell in a Cell. At the time of the match announcement, many believed this match would be Lesnar's real swan song with the company and that The Beast Incarnate would retire in his hometown after putting over Femi this weekend.

But is that really the case?

Brock Lesnar is not expected to retire at SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar's future was discussed on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, with sources revealing that SummerSlam is not expected to be the final match of Brock Lesnar's WWE career.

One source noted they wouldn't be surprised to see Lesnar disappear from WWE programming after this weekend, only to reemerge in time for WrestleMania 43 next year in Saudi Arabia.

However, it was stressed that Lesnar is very good at keeping his creative plans from leaking, so if he does end up calling it a career on Saturday, it's not something currently being discussed backstage.

Just you wait, Brock. You're going to be locked in there with Oba Femi THIS WEEKEND at #SummerSlam... 👀 🔒



📍: @usbankstadium

🎟️: https://t.co/kurAkFwHJ6 pic.twitter.com/cFihTaDHpb — WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2026

Oba Femi is still expected to defeat Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Despite there not being plans for Lesnar to retire this weekend, WrestleVotes Radio confirms that Oba Femi is still being considered the creative favorite to go over inside Hell in a Cell at SummerSlam.

This is great news for Oba Femi, who can't afford a loss this weekend after giving up his World Championship match at SummerSlam for winning the King of the Ring tournament.

With another win over Lesnar seemingly in his future, WWE will likely continue the slow burn of putting The Ruler in position to challenge for a World Championship. We wouldn't be surprised if the company drags its feet for the rest of the year, only to put Femi in the position to win next year's Men's Royal Rumble match.

Oba Femi | WWE

If WWE does decide to play the long game with Femi this year, it will be interesting to see what they can do with him for the rest of the year to keep him this hot going into WrestleMania season next year.