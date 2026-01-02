Latest Reports On WrestleMania 42 Plans For Liv Morgan
Liv Morgan is back after missing several months of television with a shoulder injury, and while WWE is easing her back into the swing of things on Monday Night Raw, it sounds as though she'll have a busy few months ahead of her.
During the latest episode of Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, it was said that there is an internal push to showcase Liv Morgan as a 'centerpiece' of the women's division at WrestleMania 42 this coming April in Las Vegas.
"Several inside sources that Wrestlevotes has talk to want her featured prominently, perhaps in a singles capacity."
The former Women's World Champion appeared to be a central figure in the build-up to last year's Evolution Premium Live Event, prior to her injury, so it's not shocking to hear that the company has major plans for her now that she's back in the mix.
Morgan has yet to wrestle since her return to the company at Survivor Series: WarGames, where she helped her 'daddy' Dominik Mysterio win back the Men's Intercontinental Championship from John Cena, but she is fully healthy.
She wrestled Lyra Valkyria several times during the most recent WWE Holiday Tour, and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that the creative team is simply waiting for the right time for her first televised match.
Liv Morgan could be in line for a Women's Royal Rumble victory
When it comes to the Women's Royal Rumble Match, Liv Morgan has always been a bridesmaid and never the bride.
She finished as the runner-up to Rhea Ripley in 2023 and placed second again to Bayley in 2024. She followed up those performances in 2025 with a one-hour and seven-minute run in the Women's Royal Rumble Match before she was tossed out by Nia Jax.
The folks over at BodySlam reported Friday morning that Morgan is under consideration for a match with Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer down the line, but did not say outright that WrestleMania 42 was the working plan.
WWE also reportedly has designs on La Primera working with Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley in the near future, but the additional information provided by WrestleVotes (coupled with the BodySlam report) certainly suggests that Liv Morgan could be getting a Women's World Title shot come April. If that is the case, her winning the Royal Rumble to earn it would not be at all surprising.
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com