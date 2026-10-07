WWE Superstars Remember Pac in Special Tribute Video

The pro wrestling industry continues to mourn the loss of Benjamin Satterley, known as Pac in AEW and formerly known as Neville in WWE.

On September 30, AEW dedicated its entire episode of AEW Dynamite to paying tribute to Pac. Matches were wrestled in his honor and many on the AEW roster sat in front of the camera and told stories about their fallen friend.

In WWE, the company ran a special tribute graphic to Pac prior to its television shows that week.

PAC | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

WWE added to their tribute on Wednesday. The company dropped a special video featuring various Superstars paying their respects and remembering Pac. The video includes statements from Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Bayley, Sami Zayn, Big Cass, The Lucha Bros, Tyson Kidd, William Regal, Finn Balor, and Corey Graves.

WWE Superstars pay tribute to Pac

Owens talked about wrestling Pac in England early in his career, and Bayley told a very funny story about trying to break him backstage. Bayley said that Pac was serious, but they finally got in with him after spending time with him and his wife backstage.

Pac passed away inside his car in a Cava parking lot near Chicago a day after performing for AEW at the All Out PPV event in the city.

At All Out, Pac faced Andrade El Idolo in the opening match for the AEW National Championship. Pac lost the match and it ended up being the final match of his career.

Pac was a day-one guy for AEW. He appeared at the first AEW press conference in 2019 and wrestled at the first All Out event that same year. He was a member of the AEW roster ever since. Pac was also the first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion and a former AEW World Trios Champion.

In WWE, Pac was known as Neville and billed as "The Man That Gravity Forgot" on the main roster. He was a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and also the first man to wrestle in a WWE Network live special main event.

The first live WWE Network event was NXT Arrival, where the main event featured Neville against Bo Dallas in a Ladder Match. Neville won the match and became the NXT Champion.

No details regarding the cause of Pac's death have been revealed just yet. Reports indicate he was found unresponsive in his car. There were no signs of foul play.