Jade Cargill burst onto the pro wrestling scene quickly when she debuted in a high-profile match years ago in AEW. Since then, she's received significant criticism about her in-ring abilities from wrestling fans. Cargill is sick of hearing them.

After making her pro wrestling debut in 2020, she wrestled her first match in 2021, teaming with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal to face Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes in a mixed tag team match. Her career took off from that moment on.

In AEW, Cargill became the first-ever TBS Champion in 2022 and held the title for over 500 days before dropping it to Kris Statlander. By the end of 2023, Cargill had left AEW to sign with WWE.

Cargill made her first WWE appearance at the Fastlane premium live event in October of 2023, though she didn't have her first WWE match until the Royal Rumble in 2024. Since joining WWE, she's won the Queen of the Ring tournament, secured the WWE Women's World Tag Team Championships with Bianca Belair on two different occasions, and won the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1 last year.

Jade Cargill is sick of hearing from WWE fans

Jade Cargill | WWE

Cargill has had a career cloaked in gold, so it's understandable why she'd be frustrated by fan criticism. In a recent stream, Cargill buried fans who criticize her and defended her career trajectory up to this point.

"I guess people can ‘tell the future’ that if I went there (NXT), I’d be ‘better," Cargill said on the stream. “I’m too much of a star, baby. My name generates money. So, the call was made, and I didn’t go. I didn’t know where I was going, but I guess someone up above said no. ‘Oh, she should have went.’ I didn’t. Next. I think it’s an amazing start, and I didn’t go. That’s above my pay grade. I didn’t make the decision.

"And stop speaking on my name. Stop. It ain’t paying your bills. And at the end of the day, if you don’t like me when I’m on TV, or when you’re out there in that crowd, turn around. Because you don’t see me. I make too much money to not be seen. Oh, I think that. Shut your a-- up. I think you need to sit your a-- down. Because you ain’t getting paid for your opinion.”

Cargill remains a prominent act for WWE and will captain a team at Survivor Series inside WarGames.

WWE Survivor Series airs live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally on November 28. The show will feature a men's and women's WarGames match, Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship, and more.