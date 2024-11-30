Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 Live Results, Updates, And Highlights

It's time to go to war at the Survivor Series.

The final WWE PLE of 2024 is upon us as the Survivor Series takes place from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The 2024 edition of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is highlighted by the Men's and Women's War Games matches.

The men's matchup is a battle of Bloodlines as the original faction of Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, The Usos and new member CM Punk lock horns with the new version of the faction featuring Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa and new member Bronson Reed.

The New Bloodline will have the one-man advantage as Fatu defeated Jey Uso to give his team the pivotal edge until all 10 men are inside the painful steel structure.

The Women's War Games match will have the team of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Iyo Sky and Naomi against Candace LeRae, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez and Tiffany Stratton.

Also on the show, Gunther puts the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Damian Priest.

This has the makings to be a noteworthy event. The Takedown on SI presents live coverage of WWE Survivor Series beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

WWE Survivor Series 2024 Match Card

Men's War Games Match: The Orginal Bloodline (Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso) vs. The New Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Bronson Reed)

Women's War Games Match: Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Bayley IYO Sky, Naomi vs. Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest

Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Ludvig Kaiser

United States Title Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

