WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Predictions: Can Roman Reigns and the Bloodline Trust CM Punk?
It's time for those two little words that pack an incredibly potent punch. It's time for WAR GAMES!
Two rings will be surrounded by a steel cage this coming Saturday night as Survivor Series invades Vancouver. Once again this year, several members of the men's and women's roster are ready to go to war to settle their highly heated conflicts.
The rules are simple but provide a blank canvass to paint a masterpiece of complete chaos.
Two members from each team start the contest with a new competitor entering the fray every few minutes. There are no disqualifications, which means Superstars are able to wield anything at their disposal to inflict as much punishment as possible on their opponents. One pinfall or submission will decide the contest once all 10 competitors are inside the steel structure.
Will the OG Bloodline finally be able to topple Solo Sikoa's crew now that Paul Heyman has called in a favor to CM Punk to even the odds? Can the members of Rhea Ripley's team put their differences aside long enough to handle their business with team Judgment Day? Are GUNTHER, LA Knight or Bron Breakker in danger of losing their respective championships?
The Takedown on SI team of Rick Ucchino, Adam Barnard and Zack Heydorn have looked into their crystal ball and have ideas about what will happen this Saturday night. Here are your WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Predictions!
LA Knight defends his United States Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura
Shinsuke Nakamura has not wrestled on WWE live TV since April, but he's back with a new look, a new attitude and a new target. The King of Strong Style has his sights set on LA Knight, and more specifically, his United States Championship.
Both the current and past creative regimes in WWE had their opportunity to push Nakamura to the top of the mountain, but had him fall on numerous occasions. This time around just feels a little different, and it's not just because there isn't a World Title on the line.
Rick and Adam have a really hard time believing that Triple H would bring Nakamura back just to immediately have him lose to LA Knight. The Megastar has had a solid first run as United States Champion, and he'll no doubt get another opportunity to hold the gold again.
Predictions:
- Rick Ucchino: AND NEW... Shinsuke Nakamura
- Adam Barnard: AND NEW... Shinsuke Nakamura
- Zack Heydorn: LA Knight
Bron Breakker puts his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser
Vancouver... are you ready for a banger?! Sheamus once again has the opportunity to become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE, but not only does he have to go thru the reigning Intercontinental Champion, he has Ludwig Kaiser to deal with as well.
The word is out on Kaiser. He has the tools to be a major player in WWE and all the potential to be a multi-time singles champion by the time his career is finished. Sheamus meantime, continues to perform at an extremely high level. There's a strong belief amongst this panel that he will win the IC Title... just not Saturday.
Bron Breakker's first reign as Intercontinental Champion ended rather abruptly, but in retrospect, Jey Uso's victory was a storyline driven maneuver to get him back in the fold with the Bloodline. No such motivation here. Breakker will hang on to the belt for a little while longer.
Predictions:
- Rick Ucchino: Bron Breakker
- Adam Barnard: Bron Breakker
- Zack Heydorn: Bron Breakker
GUNTHER and Damian Priest battle over the World Heavyweight Championship
Damian Priest is operating on a higher level than at any other point in his WWE career, and yes, that includes when he was the World Heavyweight Champion. He's had the upper hand on GUNTHER nearly every step of the way heading into Survivor Series and he has the usually unflappable Ring General noticeably rattled.
The rock star crowd reactions that Priest receives every Monday night also has to warrant a consideration of a title switch here, but at the same time, GUNTHER continues to operate as a credible and believably dominant World Champion. The yin to Cody Rhodes' yang.
It's also extremely rare for Triple H to dramatically alter the course to his creative destination due to a Superstar's sudden rise in momentum. There were numerous examples of this during Roman Reigns' 4-year run as WWE Universal Champion. We all suspect a major program is ahead for GUNTHER at WrestleMania 41 and that reservation is for two. His plus one being the World Heavyweight Championship.
Predictions:
- Rick Ucchino: GUNTHER
- Adam Barnard: GUNTHER
- Zack Heydorn: GUNTHER
Team Liv Morgan vs. Team Rhea Ripley inside of WarGames
The build to this year's Women's WarGames match has been fairly convoluted and at times felt thrown together, but it's started to get really interesting following the backstage attack on Jade Cargill. Maybe we here at The Takedown are just suckers for a good whodunnit, but the dynamic of Team Rhea is much more volatile with Bayley now in the mix.
There is absolutely no love lost between the Role Model and Bianca Belair, even after Bayley gave the EST a key assist in securing the advantage for her team. Belair has never been able to forgive Bayley for her past transgressions as the leader of Damage CTRL. Speaking of which, IYO SKY is on this same team and we all know the history she has with both women.
Rhea Ripley meantime, doesn't give a damn about anyone or anything this Saturday other than getting her hands on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. There is absolutely no logical reason to pick the babyfaces here, but Rick and Adam have a hunch they find a way. After taking the loss in the prior two WarGames matches, Damage CTRL will come out on top this time around with IYO SKY pinning Liv Morgan ahead of her Women's World Title opportunity. Zack, once again, plays it safe.
Predictions:
- Rick Ucchino: Team Rhea
- Adam Barnard: Team Rhea
- Zack Heydorn: Team Liv
The Battle of the Bloodline inside of WarGames
It's amazing how one effective twist can turn a story completely on it's head. The return of Paul Heyman this past Friday on SmackDown has suddenly made himself and CM Punk the two key players in this highly anticipated final battle in the Bloodline Civil War.
The Wiseman came to the rescue with a fifth man for the OG Bloodline that he trusts, but can Roman Reigns and company really trust CM Punk? The contentious history between Reigns and Punk is well documented. Dare I ask it... can they co-exist long enough to stop Solo Sikoa and his crew from running roughshod over WWE?
Then there's the question of Paul Heyman's true motivations. His choice of attire on Friday, almost a complete cosplay of Solo, had folks online in a panic that Heyman may be ready to acknowledge a new Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman has always been willing to align himself with whomever best ensures his chances of survival, and the one time he bucked that trend he was rewarded with a triple powerbomb through the announcer's desk.
Now we're supposed to believe that Heyman is immediately going to align with the same men who took him out? This has red herring written all over it. The true wildcard in this match has to be the potential involvement of Seth Rollins, who has beef with too many men involved in Saturday's main event to stay on the sidelines. Regardless of how it happens, we all expect the OG Bloodline to raise a finger in victory after a wildly chaotic affair.
Predictions:
- Rick Ucchino: OG Bloodline
- Adam Barnard: OG Bloodline
- Zack Heydorn: OG Bloodline
Best Sports Themed WWE Title Belts For NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL And NCAA Fans