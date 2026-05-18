Zoey Stark Reveals New Ring Name, Ready for Fresh Start After WWE Release

Zoey Stark is training for her return to wrestling, and she's excited for her fresh start post-WWE.

Stark was released from her WWE contract on Friday, April 24, along with over two dozen other superstars. The news came less than two months after she had been medically cleared to compete following complete knee reconstruction surgery in the spring of 2025.

She took to social media Monday afternoon to release a new promo video, which saw her training with AEW star Brian Cage and hyping up her wrestling future once her 90-day wait period is over.

“I don’t think people understand how much I love wrestling," Stark began. "It’s what I live for, this is what I believe I was put on this Earth for, is to be in this ring to perform. This is it for me. This is all I’ve ever wanted to do.”

Zoey has not competed in a match since the March 19, 2025 edition of Monday Night Raw. She tore her ACL, MCL and meniscus while attempting a missile dropkick during a Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match against Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane. The Pirate Princess was also among the wrestlers who were released last month.

"Wrestling was my escape," Stark said in her video. "The number one thing in my life. And the good thing is now I get to show that, I get to express that in my own way. So, I’m so happy that you guys get to be on this journey.”

Zoey Stark reveals her new ring name

Zoey Stark | WWE.com

Toward the end of the video, Zoey unveiled her new ring name. "The Purist" Zoey Serrano was be free to accept bookings and sign exclusively with any company she chooses starting on June 24. She notably included hashtags for WWE, AEW and TNA in her post.

“This ring, this is my home. This is where I live, this is what I love to do. When I was a kid it was my escape through any type of hardship. Put on wrestling and I could escape from the world and just be in that ring with whoever I want. I made it come true. So, if I’m good now, imagine what it’ll be like when my 90 days are over.”

Serrano is Zoey's legal last name. While she primarily wrestled under the name of Lacey Ryan prior to signing with WWE in 2021, she is credited with a few appearances under the single name of Serrano during her indie days.