Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods' Post-WWE Names Revealed in First Appearance Announcement

The New Day are no longer a part of WWE, but are already taking independent bookings outside of the company. And we now know the names Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will use for their endeavors outside the WWE banner.

Woods and Kingston's first post-WWE appearance will not be wrestling-related. The duo is slated to appear at GalaxyCon in Oklahoma City at the end of the month. They will reportedly be on hand for the event, likely to do meet-and-greets with fans, but they will not be wrestling a match of any kind.

One question fans had regarding Woods and Kingston following their WWE departure was what names they would go by, as their household names are owned by WWE. Because of the GalaxyCon announcement, we now have the answer to that question.

The New Day has new names for post-WWE run... sort of

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods | Netflix

Xavier Woods is being promoted as Austin Creed, which is the name the star went by prior to working in WWE. As for Kingston, going forward, he'll simply be known by his real first name, Kofi.

After a long run with WWE that included multiple tag team championship wins, Kingston and Woods departed right after the annual post-WrestleMania talent cuts the company made. Both Woods and Kingston were reportedly asked to take pay cuts even though they had just signed a new contract with the company last year.

Woods and Kingston decided to decline a renegotiation of their deal and departed the company instead. The duo made up The New Day faction along with Big E, who has been out of action due to a serious neck injury that he suffered during a match against Ridge Holland on SmackDown.

There were some additional notable WWE names that were let go during this year's post-WrestleMania talent cuts, including Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, Kairi Sane, and others. A chunk of talent from the WWE Performance Center was also released from the company.

The New Day was one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of WWE. As a trio, they won more tag team championships than any other team and had success as singles wrestlers, too.

Kofi Kingston won the world championship at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. It was the first and only world title win of his career. Big E went on to do the same thing in 2021. He won the Money in the Bank contract that year and then successfully cashed in his contract to win the world title on an episode of WWE Raw.

Kingston and Woods have yet to announce their first post-WWE match. Will Ospreay called for The New Day to join him in AEW.