Hideki Matsuyama Preparing to Play Next Week in Preparation for Masters

While undecided on his champions dinner menu, the Japanese star has returned to full practice following time off from injury.

Alex Gould/The Republic/USA Today Network

Hideki Matsuyama is recovering from an injury that kept him out of the Players Championship and this week’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship and plans to enter next week’s Valero Texas Open to prepare for his Masters defense.

Matsuyama was part of a Masters conference call on Tuesday in which he said he only recently got back to full practice.

“I’ve been receiving a lot of treatment and getting prepared,’’ Matsuyama said. “(Monday) was the first day I was able to have a good practice session. The remainder of this week and next week I will do my best to prepare well so I can defend my title at Augusta.’’

Matsuyama experienced neck and shoulder issues during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational three week ago but finished the tournament. He then withdrew on the morning of the first round of the Players and decided against the Match Play.

The Valero is the last tournament prior to the Masters, which begins April 7.

Matsuyama has won twice since his Masters victory, capturing the Zozo Championship in October and the Sony Open in January. He is ranked 12th in the world.

Although the Masters champions dinner is just two weeks away, Matsuyama said he remains undecided on his menu choice and is nervous about the talk he is expected to give to the other Masters winners.

“I’m still working on the final touches,’’ he said. “I’m going to be waiting a little bit longer before I make that announcement.’’



