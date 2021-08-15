Here Is Everyone In the 2022 Masters Field, So Far

These are all the players (so far) who have qualified to play the 2022 Masters at Augusta National

Hideki Matsuyama donned the green jacket in Augusta when he won the 2021 Masters.

USA Today

Hello, friends. This is the unofficial field list for the 2022 Masters Tournament, which is set for April 4-10 at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia.

Players can qualify for golf's most prestigious major in many ways, including past champions and winners of other major championships (more on that below). We'll update this article each time another player qualifies between now and the tournament in April.

First, here's how players qualify for the Masters, according to the official site at Masters.com.

Masters Tournament Champions (Lifetime) US Open Champions 2017-2021 (Honorary, non-competing after five years) British Open Champions 2017-2021 (Honorary, non-competing after five years) PGA Champions 2017-2021 (Honorary, non-competing after five years) Winners of The Players Championship 201-2022 (Three years) Current Olympic Gold Medalist (One year) 2021 US Amateur Champion (7-A) (Honorary, non-competing after one year) and the runner-up (7-B) to the 2021 US Amateur Champion 2021 British Amateur Champion (Honorary, non-competing after one year) 2021 Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion 2022 Latin America Amateur Champion 2021 US Mid-Amateur Champion The first 12 players, including ties, in the 2021 Masters Tournament The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2021 US Open Championship The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2021 British Open Championship The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2021 PGA Championship Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from the 2021 Masters to the 2022 Masters Those qualifying for the 2021 Tour Championship The 50 leaders on the Final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament

2022 Masters Tournament Field List

Here is the current, unofficial field list, along with the categories in which the players qualified.

Past Masters Champions

Fred Couples (1)

Sergio Garcia, (1)

Dustin Johnson (1, 15, 16: The Masters)

Zach Johnson (1)

Bernhard Langer (1)

Sandy Lyle (1)

Hideki Matsuyama (1, 12, 16: The Masters)

Phil Mickelson (1, 4, 15, 16: The PGA Championship)

Larry Mize (1)

Jose Maria Olazabal (1)

Patrick Reed (1, 12, 16: Farmers Insurance Open)

Charl Schwartzel (1)

Vijay Singh (1)

Jordan Spieth (1, 3, 12, 14, 15)

Bubba Watson (1)

Mike Weir (1)

Danny Willett (1)

Ian Woosnam (1)

US Open Champions 2017-2021 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)

Bryson DeChambeau (2, 15)

Brooks Koepka (2, 4, 13, 15)

Gary Woodland (2)

Jon Rahm (2, 12, 13, 14)

British Open Champions 2017-2021 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)

Shane Lowry (3, 15)

Francesco Molinari (3)

Collin Morikawa (3, 4, 13, 14)

PGA Champions 2017-2021 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)

Justin Thomas (4, 5, 12)

Winners of The Players Championship 2018-2021 (Three years)

Rory McIlroy (5, 12, 16: Wells Fargo Championship)

Webb Simpson (5, 12)

Current Olympic Gold Medalist (One year)

Xander Schauffele (6, 12)

2021 US Amateur Champion (7-A) (Honorary, non-competing after one year) and the runner-up (7-B) to the 2021 US Amateur Champion

TBD

2021 British Amateur Champion (Honorary, non-competing after one year)

Laird Shepherd (8)

2021 Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion

TBD

2022 Latin America Amateur Champion

TBD

2021 US Mid-Amateur Champion

TBD

The first 12 players, including ties, in the 2021 Masters Tournament

Will Zalatoris (12)

Marc Leishman (12)

Justin Rose (12)

Corey Connors (12)

Tony Finau (12)

Cameron Smith (12)

Stewart Cink (12, 16: RBC Heritage)

Brian Harman (12,

Si Woo Kim (12)

Robert MacIntyre (12)

Kevin Na (12)

The first four players, including ties, in the 2021 U.S. Open Championship

Louis Oosthuizen (13, 14, 15)

Harris English (13, 16: Travelers Championship)

Guido Migliozzi (13)

The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2021 British Open Championship

N/A

The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2021 PGA Championship

Harry Higgs (15)

Padraig Harrington (15)

Paul Casey (15)

Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from the 2021 Masters to the 2022 Masters

Sam Burns (16: Valspar Championship)

KH Lee (16: AT&T Byron Nelson)

Patrick Cantlay (16: The Memorial)

Garrick Higgo (16: Palmetto Championship)

Cam Davis (16: Rocket Mortgage Classic)

Lucas Glover (16: John Deere Classic)

Cam Champ (16: 3M Open)

Abraham Ancer (16: WGC – FedEx St. Jude Invitational)

Kevin Kisner (16: The Wyndham Championship_

Those qualifying for the 2021 Tour Championship

TBD

The 50 leaders on the Final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

TBD

The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament

TBD

Past Champions not playing

Tommy Aaron

Jack Burke Jr.

Angel Cabrera

Charles Coody

Ben Crenshaw

Nick Faldo

Raymond Floyd

Bob Goalby

Trevor Immelman

Jack Nicklaus

Mark O'Meara

Gary Player

Craig Stadler

Tom Watson

Tiger Woods

Fuzzy Zoeller