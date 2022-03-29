Listen: McIlroy, DeChambeau Add Sizzle to This Week's PGA Tour Stop in San Antonio

The Valero Texas Open feels bigger than usual, and the hosts break it down in this week's episode.

In a new episode, the Course of Life crew reflects on the past week in golf, and looks ahead to San Antonio.

First, history was made in Austin as Scottie Scheffler picked up his third win in 43 days and is now the No. 1 golfer in the world. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell ponder if Scheffler will add a major to his win total this year, and Alex breaks down everything he saw behind the scenes at the WGC Dell Match Play.

The LPGA had their last tune-up ahead of this weekend's first major, and it resulted in Atthaya Thitikul winning on the second playoff hole.

Tiger Woods is monopolizing the headlines as he was spotted out on the course again and dropped into Augusta ahead of next week's Masters. Will he be playing? Alex and Michael give their best guesses.

This weekend, Michael will be volunteering at the Korn Ferry's Club Car Championship, and is ready to give a full account from his vantage point on the par 3 12th.

The PGA Tour stays in Texas for the Valero Texas Open, and this typically quiet tournament will include big names this year, including Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau.

In Tuned In, it's all about the slap heard 'round the world at the Oscars from Will Smith, but that didn't stop Alex from still enjoying some sinful YouTube rabbit holes.

This week's guest is Hagan Parkman, an Army Reservist and communication specialist for the Korn Ferry Tour, who shares her love of the game, her time in the reserves, and how she got to be on The Amazing Race with her mom.

As the guys end with #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex shares his love of buffets, while Michael ponders who has the best fast food burger.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Course of Life coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.