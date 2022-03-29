BREAKING: Tiger Woods Arrives at Augusta National as Masters Speculation Swirls

Five-time Masters champion fuels talk of whether he will play next week.

Tiger Woods is a five-time Masters champion, his last coming in 2019. USA Today Sports

Tiger Woods is at Augusta National Golf Club today to play a practice round and gauge whether he is fit to compete in the Masters next week.

The Masters would be his first official tournament since a serious car crash on Feb. 21, 2021, that left him hospitalized for weeks and unable to walk for months.

Woods, a five-time Masters champion, arrived at the course on Tuesday morning with his son Charlie, according to a source who wished not to be identified.

Various internet and plane-tracking sleuths reported the movements of Woods’ private jet from an airport in Stuart, Florida, near his home to Augusta earlier Tuesday.

Charlie Woods was seen hitting balls on the range, while Justin Thomas, a good family friend, was also in attendance.

Woods has said as recently as February that his road back to competitive golf was a long one due to injuries to his right foot. Woods had several broken bones in the foot, as well as ankle issues.

The trip to Augusta was likely to see how he wound handle walking the hilly course. He does not have to disclose if he is playing or not until next week, where he could in theory test his ability to play more before deciding.

Hitting shots is not so much the issue as is the walking associated with the game. Woods moved cautiously when he played the PNC Championship an exhibition with Charlie in December. While his game looked amazingly good considering the layoff, he rode a cart for the 36-hole event and labored at times when he did walk.

Woods last played at the 2020 Masters that was contested in November that year. Woods won the last of his five Masters titles in 2019.