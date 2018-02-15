Football Coach Killed in Florida School Shooting

Twitter.com/MSDEagles

Assistant football coach Aaron Feis dies in Florida high school shooting

By Scooby Axson
February 15, 2018

An assistant football coach, who is being called a hero, was killed during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Aaron Feis was one of the 17 people killed after a former student opened fire at the school on Wednesday.

Head football coach Willis May told the Sun-Sentinel that Feis, who was also a security guard at the school, died Thursday morning.

“Big ol’ teddy bear,” May said of Feis. “Hardcore – he coached hard. Real good line. He did a great job with the [offensive] line. He took pride with working with those guys. Loyalty – I trusted him. He had my back. He worked hard. Just a good man. Loved his family. Loved his brother – just an excellent family man.”

The school's Twitter account said that Feis shielded students from the shooter when he was shot.

The shooter, identified as 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was booked on Thursday morning and faces charges of premeditated murder.

Feis played football for Douglas and graduated from the school in 1999. According to his bio, he leaves behind a wife and a daughter.

