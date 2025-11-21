Florida High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 20, 2025
With another week completed in the Florida high school football season, it is time to check out the latest top 25 state rankings.
With their season completed, IMG finishes the season as the top ranked team in Florida which is highlighted by wins over Hoover (AL), Mandarin, Central-Phenix City (AL) and Venice.
The top 20 also held to chalk as each team won their playoff matchup. With that being said, there will be movement over the course of the coming weeks as the playoffs progress.
The only team that fell out of the top 25 rankings was Evans after they suffered a 20-6 defeat to Pace. Each subsequent team that was ranked beneath moved up, and Nease checks in at 25 after their 45-7 win over Oakleaf.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. IMG Academy (9-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Season completed
2. St. Thomas Aquinas (10-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Heritage 58-7, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Coconut Creek, Class 5A Playoffs
3. Chaminade-Madonna (8-2)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated St. John Paul II Academy 63-0, Class 1A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Edison, Class 1A Playoffs
4. Miami Northwestern (10-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Somerset Academy 70-0, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Key West, Class 3A Playoffs
5. Miami Central (9-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated St. Brendan 70-0, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Lely, Class 3A Playoffs
6. Armwood (11-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Melbourne 43-0, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Viera, Class 6A Playoffs
7. Cardinal Mooney (10-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated North Broward Prep 55-7, Class 2A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Bishop Verot, Class 2A Playoffs
8. Raines (10-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Baker County 43-6, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. West Florida, Class 3A Playoffs
9. Vero Beach (11-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated East Ridge 57-10, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Lake Nona, Class 7A Playoffs
10. Southridge (10-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Nova 49-0, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Piper, Class 6A Playoffs
11. Edgewater (11-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Lake Gibson 33-0, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Tampa Bay Tech, Class 5A Playoffs
12. Buchholz (10-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Oviedo 49-41, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Nease, Class 6A Playoffs
13. Jesuit (10-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Osceola 62-0, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Naples, Class 4A Playoffs
14. Lakeland (9-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Wesley Chapel 35-0, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Gaither, Class 5A Playoffs
15. Mandarin (10-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated Crestview 42-14, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Pace, Class 6A Playoffs
16. St. Augustine (10-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Arnold 70-21, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. ED White, Class 4A Playoffs
17. Bolles (10-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Walton 63-13, Class 2A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Florida High, Class 2A Playoffs
18. Gaither (10-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated Winter Springs 56-0, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: at Lakeland, Class 5A Playoffs
19. DeLand (11-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Creekside 70-21, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Boone, Class 7A Playoffs
20. Tampa Bay Tech (9-2)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Defeated Sebring 47-6, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: at Edgewater, Class 5A Playoffs
21. West Boca Raton (9-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated Largo 35-7, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. East Lake, Class 6A Playoffs
22. Choctawhatchee (10-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Defeated Booker T. Washington (Pensacola) 49-6, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Columbia, Class 4A Playoffs
23. Venice (7-3)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated Ridge Community 49-12, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. West Orange, Class 7A Playoffs
24. Jones (9-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated Deltona 35-13, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Vanguard, Class 4A Playoffs
25. Nease (9-2)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Oakleaf 45-7, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: at Buchholz, Class 6A Playoffs