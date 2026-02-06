Alabama (AHSAA) High School Girls Basketball Playoff Schedule & Scores - February 6, 2026
There are 79 games scheduled across Alabama on Friday, February 6, including eight games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Alabama High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening include some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 9 Guntersville hosts Arab and No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville heads to No. 24 Clay-Chalkville.
Alabama High School Girls Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, February 6
With eight games featuring some of the best teams in the state, today promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Alabama high school girls basketball season rolls on.
AHSAA Class 7A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are four games scheduled in the AHSAA 7A classification on Friday, February 6.
AHSAA Class 6A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are eight games scheduled in the AHSAA 6A classification on Friday, February 6.
AHSAA Class 5A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are 15 games scheduled in the AHSAA 5A classification on Friday, February 6.
AHSAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are 15 games scheduled in the AHSAA 4A classification on Friday, February 6.
AHSAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are 14 games scheduled in the AHSAA 3A classification on Friday, February 6.
AHSAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are 12 games scheduled in the AHSAA 2A classification on Friday, February 6.
AHSAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are 12 games scheduled in the AHSAA 1A classification on Friday, February 6.
