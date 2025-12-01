High School

Alabama High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (AHSAA) - December 1, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Alabama high school football playoffs

Gray Reid

Thompson vs Oak Mountain from Sept. 12, 2025
Thompson vs Oak Mountain from Sept. 12, 2025 / Kaden Robinson

The 2025 Alabama high school football playoffs continue with the championship rounds beginning on Wednesday, December 5.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Alabama high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 3-5 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

Alabama High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (AHSAA) - December 1, 2025

2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

Championship Game - Thursday, December 4

2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 2A Football Bracket

Championship Game - Friday, December 5

2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 3A Football Bracket

Championship Game - Thursday, December 4

2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 4A Football Bracket

Championship Game - Friday, December 5

2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 5A Football Bracket

Championship Game - Thursday, December 4

2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 6A Football Bracket

Championship Game - Friday, December 5

2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 7A Football Bracket

Championship Game - Wednesday, December 3

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Alabama