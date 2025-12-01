Alabama High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (AHSAA) - December 1, 2025
Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Alabama high school football playoffs
The 2025 Alabama high school football playoffs continue with the championship rounds beginning on Wednesday, December 5.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Alabama high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 3-5 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
Championship Game - Thursday, December 4
2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 2A Football Bracket
Championship Game - Friday, December 5
2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 3A Football Bracket
Championship Game - Thursday, December 4
2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 4A Football Bracket
Championship Game - Friday, December 5
2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 5A Football Bracket
Championship Game - Thursday, December 4
2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 6A Football Bracket
Championship Game - Friday, December 5
2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 7A Football Bracket
Championship Game - Wednesday, December 3
