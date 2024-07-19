Alabama high school football teams set to compete under new AHSAA classifications in 2024
The Alabama high school football landscape will look a little different in 2024.
Reigning Alabama (AHSAA) high school football state champions Gulf Shores (5A), Catholic Montgomery (4A), Mobile Christian (3A) and Fyffe (2A) will each move up one classification in 2024. Central Phenix City (7A) and Leroy (1A) will attempt to defend their state crowns.
Here's a look at the new AHSAA football classifications:
7A, Region 1
Alma Bryant (2-8)
Baker (8-3)
Daphne (6-5)
Davidson (5-6)
Fairhope (3-7)
Foley (5-5)
Mary Montgomery (12-1)
Robertsdale (0-10)
7A, Region 2
Auburn (9-3)
Carver Montgomery (7-4, up from 6A)
Central Phenix City (13-0, 7A State Champs)
Dothan (8-3)
Enterprise (9-3)
J.A.G. (0-10)
Opelika (4-6)
Smiths Station (1-9)
7A, Region 3
Hewitt-Trussville (9-4)
Hillcrest Tuscaloosa (12-1)
Hoover (5-7)
Oak Mountain (1-9)
Prattville (3-7)
Thompson (11-2)
Tuscaloosa County (5-5)
Vestavia Hills (9-3)
7A, Region 4
Albertville (0-10)
Austin (8-3)
Bob Jones (5-6)
Florence (6-5)
Grissom (2-8)
Huntsville (5-5)
James Clemens (7-4)
Sparkman (5-5)
6A, Region 1
Baldwin County (2-8)
Blount (2-8)
Gulf Shores (15-0, up from 5A, 5A State Champ)
McGill-Toolen (5-5)
Murphy (2-8)
Saraland (14-1)
Spanish Fort (9-3)
St. Pauls (7-4)
Theodore (7-4)
6A, Region 2
Park Crossing (3-7)
Percy Julian (5-5, down from 7A)
Pike Road (11-3)
Rehobeth (6-4, up from 5A)
Russell County (2-8)
Stanhope Elmore (3-7)
Wetumpka (5-6)
6A, Region 3
Benjamin Russell (10-3)
Calera (0-10)
Chelsea (2-8, down from 7A)
Chilton County (4-6)
Helena (9-3)
Pelham (5-5)
Spain Park (7-3, down from 7A)
6A, Region 4
Bessemer City (5-6)
Brookwood (1-9)
Central Tuscaloosa (5-5)
Hueytown (8-4)
McAdory (6-5)
Northridge (3-7)
Paul Bryant (3-7)
6A, Region 5
Gardendale (3-8)
Homewood (6-5)
Jackson-Olin (0-10)
Minor (4-6)
Mortimer Jordan (8-3)
Parker (12-2)
Woodlawn (2-7)
6A, Region 6
Clay-Chalkville (14-0, 6A State Champ)
Huffman (0-10)
Mountain Brook (8-4)
Oxford (9-3)
Pell City (1-9)
Pinson Valley (4-6)
Shades Valley (4-5)
6A, Region 7
Athens (8-3)
Columbia (0-10)
Cullman (5-6)
Decatur (3-7)
Hartselle (9-3)
Jasper (1-9, up from 5A)
Muscle Shoals (11-1)
6A, Region 8
Buckhorn (6-5)
Fort Payne (7-5)
Gadsden City (9-4)
Hazel Green (0-10)
Lee Huntsville (5-5)
Mae Jemison (3-8)
Southside Gadsden (8-3) up from 5A)
5A, Region 1
B.C. Rain (8-4)
Citronelle (6-4)
Elberta (2-8)
Faith Academy (8-4)
LeFlore (1-9)
UMS-Wright (7-5)
Vigor (7-3)
Williamson (3-7)
5A, Region 2
Andalusia (10-2, up from 4A)
Carroll (4-7)
Catholic Montgomery (15-0, up from 4A, 4A State Champ)
Charles Henderson (7-4)
Eufaula (10-4)
Greenville (1-9)
Headland (10-3)
5A, Region 3
Demopolis (10-3)
Jemison (1-9)
Montevallo (7-3, up from 4A)
Northside (4-6, up from 4A)
Selma (2-8)
Shelby County (2-9)
Sipsey Valley (6-5)
5A, Region 4
Beauregard (6-5)
Central Clay County (10-1)
Elmore County (8-3)
Holtville (7-4)
Marbury (2-9)
Sylacauga (2-8)
Valley (7-4)
5A, Region 5
Blairwood (6-6, down from 6A)
Carver Birmingham (4-6)
Corner (10-2, up from 4A)
Hayden (2-8)
John Carroll (9-3)
Ramsay (12-3)
Wenonah (6-4)
5A, Region 6
Center Point (7-4, down from 6A)
Jacksonville (10-3, up from 4A)
Leeds (9-3)
Lincoln (4-6)
Moody (10-3)
Springville (5-6)
St. Clair County (3-7)
5A, Region 7
Ardmore (1-9)
East Limestone (3-7)
Fairview (9-2)
Lawrence County (6-5)
Priceville (up from 4A)
Russellville (9-3)
West Point (5-6)
5A, Region 8
Arab (8-3)
Boaz (6-6)
Brewer (4-6)
Douglas (4-6)
Guntersville (12-2)
Sardis (6-4)
Scottsboro (8-3)
4A, Region 1
Escambia County (6-4)
Jackson (11-1)
Mobile Christian (15-0, up from 3A, 3A State Champs)
Orange Beach (1-8)
Satsuma (5-5)
St. Michael (6-5)
W.S. Neal (6-5, up from 3A)
4A, Region 2
Ashford (4-6, up from 3A)
Dale County (3-7)
Daleville (3-7, up from 3A)
Geneva (3-7)
New Brockton (3-7, up from 3A)
App (4-7, up from 3A)
Pike County (4-5, up from 3A)
Straughn (10-2, up from 3A)
4A, Region 3
B.T. Washington (9-5)
Bullock County (4-6)
Cleburne County (4-7)
Handley (10-2)
Munford (3-7)
St. James (11-3, up from 3A)
Talladega (0-10)
Tallassee (1-9, down from 5A)
4A, Region 4
American Christian (8-3)
Bibb County (10-2)
Fairfield (4-7, down from 5A)
Holt (1-9)
Oak Grove (6-5)
Pleasant Grove (10-2, down from 5A)
Tarrant (3,7, up from 3A)
West Blocton (6-5)
4A, Region 5
Cordova (2-8)
Curry (1-9)
Dora (8-3)
Fayette County (6-5, up from 3A)
Fulltondale (4-7)
Good Hope (3-7)
Haleyville (8-4)
Hamilton (1-9)
4A, Region 6
Alexandria (19, down from 5A)
Anniston (6-4)
Ashville (0-10)
Cherokee County (13-2)
Etowah (3-8)
Hokes Bluff (7-3, up from 3A)
Oneonta (7-3)
White Plains (2-8)
4A, Region 7
Brooks (8-5)
Central Florence (6-5)
Danville (3-7, up from 3A)
Deshler (8-4)
East Lawrence (2-8)
Hatton (7-4, up from 2A)
West Limestone (5-5)
West Morgan (12-1)
Wilson (1-9)
4A, Region 8
D.A.R. (0-10)
Madison Academy (14-1, up from 3A)
Madison County (2-8)
New Hope (4-6)
North Jackson (4-7)
Plainview (3-7, up from 3A)
Randolph (6-5)
St. John Paul II (4-6)
Westminster Christian (11-3)
3A, Region 1
Bayside Academy (8-3)
Cottage Hill Christian (2-8)
Excel (4-6)
Flomaton (7-5)
Hillcrest Evergreen (3-7)
Monroe County (1-9)
T.R. Miller (8-4, down from 4A)
3A, Region 2
Alabam Christian (6-5)
Houston Academy (10-2)
Montgomery Academy (4-7, down from 4A)
Northside Methodist Academy (2-8)
Prattville Christian (5-5)
Slocomb (2-8, down from 4A)
Trinity (11-2)
Wicksburg (5-6, up from 2A)
3A, Region 3
Dallas County (0-10, down from 4A)
Greensboro (1-9)
Hale County (3-7, down from 4A)
Southside Selma (7-4)
Sumter Central (4-5)
Thomasville (10-2)
Thorsby (9-3, up from 2A)
Wilcox Central (2-8, up from 4A)
3A, Region 4
B.B. Comer (13-1, up from 2A)
Beulah (4-7)
Childersburg (4-6)
Dadeville (4-5)
Glenwood School (10-2, from AISA-AAA-1)
Lee-Scott Academy (11-1, from AISA-AAA-1, Champion)
Randolph County (10-2)
3A Region 5
Carbon Hill (0-10)
Gordo (10-2)
Hanceville (4-6, down from 4A)
Midfield (3-5)
Oakman (7-4)
Phil Campbell (4-7)
Vinemont (4-7)
Winfield (10-2)
3A, Region 6
Glencoe (3-7)
J.B. Pennington (8-3)
Locust Fork (12-1, up from 2A)
Ohatchee (5-5)
Piedmont (5-7)
Saks (1-9)
Walter Welborn (7-4)
Weaver (4-6)
Westbrook Christian (5-5)
3A, Region 7
Clements (5-5)
Colbert Country (6-5)
Colbert Heights (1-9)
Element (4-6)
Lauderdale County (12-1)
Mars Hill (10-2)
Rogers (4-6, down from 4A)
Sheffield (2-7, up from 2A)
3A, Region 8
Asbury (1-9)
Brindlee Mountain (0-10)
Collinsville (8-3, up from 2A)
Fyffe (14-1, up from 2A, 2A State Champs)
Geraldine (12-2)
Holly Pond (2-8, up from 2A)
Sylvania (10-3)
Whitesburg Christian (2-8, up from 2A)
2A, Region 1
Bayshore Christian (0-0)
Central Hayneville (2-7, up from 1A)
Chickasaw (5-6)
Clarke County (7-6)
J.U. Blacksher (3-7)
St. Lukes (6-5)
Washington County (4-7)
2A, Region 2
Abbeville (1-9)
Ariton (6-5)
Cottonwood (10-2)
G.W. Long (7-4)
Geneva County (0-10)
Houston County (5-5, up from 1A)
Providence Christian (5-6, down from 3A)
Samson (3-7)
2A, Region 3
Barbour County (1-9)
Calhoun (3-8, up from 1A)
Goshen (9-3)
Highland Home (10-2)
Luverne (7-4)
Pike Liberal Arts (3-6, from Ind-0)
Zion Chapel (5-5)
2A, Region 4
Central Coosa (3-7)
Horseshoe Bend (4-6)
LaFayette (1-8)
Lanett (4-6)
Loachapoka (10-1, up from 1A)
Ranburne (4-6)
Reeltown (13-1)
2A, Region 5
Aliceville (5-6)
Greene County (2-7)
Isabella (9-3)
Lamar County (7-4)
Sulligent (9-3)
Tuscaloosa Academy (10-3)
Vincent (6-5)
2A, Region 6
Cleveland (1-9)
Cold Springs (4-6)
Coosa Christian (9-6, up from 1A)
Falkville (4-6)
Southeastern (7-4)
Susan Moore (6-5, down from 3A)
West End Walnut Grove (5-6)
2A, Region 7
Cedar Bluff (5-6, up from 1A)
Gaston (2-8)
North Sand Mountain (5-6)
Pisgah (12-2)
Pleasant Valley (5-6)
Sand Rock (2-8)
Section (2-8)
2A, Region 8
Belgreen (0-0)
Decatur Heritage Christian (9-2, up from 1A)
Lexington (7-5)
Red Bay (6-5)
Tanner (8-4)
Tharptown (1-9)
Winston County (5-5)
1A, Region 1
Fruitdale (1-9)
J.F. Shields (0-10)
Leroy (14-0, 1A State Champs)
Marengo (3-7)
McIntosh (2-7)
Millry (9-3)
Southern Choctaw (4-7)
Sweet Water (9-2)
1A, Region 2
Brantley (8-5)
Elba (13-1)
Florala (7-4)
Georgiana (10-2)
Kinston (2-8)
McKenzie (5-5)
Pleasant Home (1-9)
Red Level (2-8)
1A, Region 3
Choctaw County (5-4)
Francis Marion (1-8)
Holy Spirit (2-8)
Linden (6-3)
Pickens Academy (2-8, from AISA-AAA-2)
R.C. Hatch (1-9)
University Charter School (5-6)
1A, Region 4
Autauga Academy (8-4, from AISA-AAA-1)
Autaugaville (3-7)
Billingsley (2-8)
Elwood Christian (0-0)
Keith (6-5)
Maplesville (8-5)
Notasulga (5-5)
Verbena (2-8)
1A, Region 5
Berry Fayette (4-6)
Brilliant (3-7)
Hubbertville (4-6)
Lynn (10-2)
Marion County (5-6)
Pickens County (10-4)
South Lamar (8-4)
Sumiton Christian (0-1)
1A, Region 6
Donoho (0-9)
Fayetteville (3-7, down from 2A)
Talladega Country Central (3-7)
Victory Christian (4-6)
Wadley (11-2)
Winterboro (6-6)
Woodland (3-7, down from 2A)
1A, Region 7
Addison (8-3)
Cherokee (5-5)
Hackleburg (11-2
Meek (6-5)
Phillips Bear Creek (2-7)
Shoals Christian (5-6)
Vina (1-8)
Waterloo (0-9)
1A, Region 8
Appalachian (4-6)
Gaylesville (1-9)
Ider (2-7, down from 2A)
Ragland (6-5)
Spring Garden (8-3)
Valley Head (8-4)
Woodville (6-4)