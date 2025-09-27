Alabama High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 26, 2025
The 2025 Alabama high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the sixth weekend.
Abbeville 54, Barbour County 6
Albertville 20, Grissom 18
Alexandria 51, Sardis 13
Alma Bryant 18, Citronelle 13
Andalusia 21, Beauregard 7
Anniston 41, Pleasant Grove 13
Appalachian 48, Section 21
Ardmore 41, Madison County 20
Ashville 41, Decatur Heritage Christian Academy 17
Athens 28, Hazel Green 0
Auburn 41, Moody 7
Autauga Academy 21, Prattville Christian 20
Belgreen 28, Cherokee 14
Benjamin Russell 60, Charles Henderson 23
Berry 16, Lamar County 14
Bibb County 22, Northridge 21
Boaz 20, Geraldine 0
Brilliant 30, Phillips 28
Brookwood 25, Chilton County 6
Central - Coosa 46, Saks 19
Central of Clay County 26, Scottsboro 9
Central - Tuscaloosa 49, Gardendale 14
Chelsea 37, Paul W. Bryant 7
Clay-Chalkville 28, Thompson 24
Cleburne County 41, Walter Wellborn 12
Clements 21, Tanner 18
Cold Springs 36, Lynn 12
Colbert Heights 60, Sheffield 21
Collinsville 63, Sand Rock 18
Coosa Christian 25, Blount 14
Corner 17, Jacksonville 7
Cottage Hill Christian Academy 44, Choctaw County 0
Cullman 24, A.P. Brewer 11
Daphne 42, Spanish Fort 28
Decatur 35, Lee 12
Demopolis 34, Aliceville 12
Deshler 57, Colbert County 16
Douglas 41, New Hope 7
East Lawrence 28, Columbia 24
East Limestone 34, West Limestone 0
Ellwood Christian 20, Central - Hayneville 18
Eufaula 32, Wetumpka 36
Fairfield 51, Selma 24
Fairhope 31, Theodore 7
Falkville 22, Colbert Heights 12
Fayetteville 59, Ragland 12
Florala 33, Bayshore Christian 0
Fort Payne 34, Mortimer Jordan 14
Gadsden City 27, Bob Jones 24
Good Hope 41, Addison 6
Gordo 7, Pickens County 0
Goshen 48, Elba 21
Greene County 42, Sumter Central 6
Greensboro 23, R.C. Hatch 0
Hamilton 55, Sulligent 6
Handley 15, Lanett 13
Hatton 48, Westminster Christian 13
Hewitt-Trussville 42, Pinson Valley 6
Hillcrest - Evergreen 27, Greenville 20
Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa 27, Hueytown 26
Hokes Bluff 49, Glencoe 21
Holt 39, Pickens Academy 7
Hoover 45, A.H. Parker 42
Hubbertville 60, Holy Spirit Catholic 6
IMG Academy National 49, Central - Phenix City 14
Isabella 28, Billingsley 16
J.B. Pennington 36, Cleveland 28
Jackson 33, LeFlore 0
Jasper 34, Dora 9
J.U. Blacksher 24, Excel 19
John Carroll Catholic 47, Montevallo 7
Johnson Abernathy Graetz 34, Percy Julian 27
Kate D. Smith DAR 62, Asbury 6
Lawrence County 41, Haleyville 12
Leeds 29, Briarwood Christian 28
Lexington 56, Wilson 20
Loachapoka 50, Beulah 6
Luverne 48, Montgomery Academy 45
Madison Academy 35, Arab 27
Mae Jemison 34, Sparkman 27
Maplesville 52, Holtville 14
McGill-Toolen 42, Davidson 7
McIntosh 64, Calhoun 0
McKenzie 50, J.F. Shields 6
Mobile Christian 52, Saint Stanislaus 0
Mountain Brook 25, Homewood 24
New Brockton 20, Monroe County 12
Northside 40, Lincoln 13
Ohatchee 42, Donoho 6
Oneonta 45, Susan Moore 22
Opp 48, Destin 19
Oxford 42, Helena 7
Phil Campbell 26, Hackleburg 10
Piedmont 61, B.B. Comer 0
Pike County 21, Carroll 14
Pike Road 22, Opelika 24
Pisgah 34, Randolph School 14
Plainview 34, Sylvania 7
Pleasant Valley 54, Woodland 27
Ramsay 56, Minor 26
Randolph County 34, Ranburne 7
Red Bay 42, Belmont 22
Red Level 24, LaFayette 20
Reeltown 14, Dadeville 0
Robertsdale 22, Orange Beach 18
Russell County 44, Valley 34
Samson 30, Kinston 26
Sheffield 46, Waterloo 18
Sipsey Valley 20, Marbury 19
Slocomb 28, Geneva 20
South Choctaw Academy 36, Richton 14
Southern Choctaw 14, Linden 8
Southside 21, Etowah 10
Southside - Selma 56, Keith 12
Spain Park 28, James Clemens 7
Spring Garden 42, Cedar Bluff 14
St. Clair County 42, Shelby County 7
St. Paul's Episcopal 51, Faith Academy 7
Stanhope Elmore 35, Smiths Station 21
Sweet Water 46, Georgiana 12
Sylacauga 43, Jemison 36
Tharptown 40, Vina 12
Trinity Presbyterian 34, St. James 28
UMS-Wright Prep 29, T.R. Miller 6
University Charter 48, Marengo 0
Verbena 14, Gaylesville 6
Victory Christian 21, Francis Marion 14
Vincent 40, Childersburg 15
Washington 26, Boonville 14
West Point 42, Hayden 12
Westbrook Christian 49, Munford 0
Wetumpka 36, Eufaula 32
White Plains 40, Horseshoe Bend 7
Whitesburg Christian 31, Gaston 6
Wicksburg 37, Daleville 13
Williamson 100, Murphy 0
Winston County 22, Curry 0
Winterboro 31, Weaver 20
Woodville 36, Brindlee Mountain 18