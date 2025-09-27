High School

Alabama High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 26, 2025

Gray Reid

Homewood vs Jackson-Olin from Sept. 19, 2025
Homewood vs Jackson-Olin from Sept. 19, 2025 / David Leong

The 2025 Alabama high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the sixth weekend.

Abbeville 54, Barbour County 6

Albertville 20, Grissom 18

Alexandria 51, Sardis 13

Alma Bryant 18, Citronelle 13

Andalusia 21, Beauregard 7

Anniston 41, Pleasant Grove 13

Appalachian 48, Section 21

Ardmore 41, Madison County 20

Ashville 41, Decatur Heritage Christian Academy 17

Athens 28, Hazel Green 0

Auburn 41, Moody 7

Autauga Academy 21, Prattville Christian 20

Belgreen 28, Cherokee 14

Benjamin Russell 60, Charles Henderson 23

Berry 16, Lamar County 14

Bibb County 22, Northridge 21

Boaz 20, Geraldine 0

Brilliant 30, Phillips 28

Brookwood 25, Chilton County 6

Central - Coosa 46, Saks 19

Central of Clay County 26, Scottsboro 9

Central - Tuscaloosa 49, Gardendale 14

Chelsea 37, Paul W. Bryant 7

Clay-Chalkville 28, Thompson 24

Cleburne County 41, Walter Wellborn 12

Clements 21, Tanner 18

Cold Springs 36, Lynn 12

Colbert Heights 60, Sheffield 21

Collinsville 63, Sand Rock 18

Coosa Christian 25, Blount 14

Corner 17, Jacksonville 7

Cottage Hill Christian Academy 44, Choctaw County 0

Cullman 24, A.P. Brewer 11

Daphne 42, Spanish Fort 28

Decatur 35, Lee 12

Demopolis 34, Aliceville 12

Deshler 57, Colbert County 16

Douglas 41, New Hope 7

East Lawrence 28, Columbia 24

East Limestone 34, West Limestone 0

Ellwood Christian 20, Central - Hayneville 18

Eufaula 32, Wetumpka 36

Fairfield 51, Selma 24

Fairhope 31, Theodore 7

Falkville 22, Colbert Heights 12

Fayetteville 59, Ragland 12

Florala 33, Bayshore Christian 0

Fort Payne 34, Mortimer Jordan 14

Gadsden City 27, Bob Jones 24

Good Hope 41, Addison 6

Gordo 7, Pickens County 0

Goshen 48, Elba 21

Greene County 42, Sumter Central 6

Greensboro 23, R.C. Hatch 0

Hamilton 55, Sulligent 6

Handley 15, Lanett 13

Hatton 48, Westminster Christian 13

Hewitt-Trussville 42, Pinson Valley 6

Hillcrest - Evergreen 27, Greenville 20

Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa 27, Hueytown 26

Hokes Bluff 49, Glencoe 21

Holt 39, Pickens Academy 7

Hoover 45, A.H. Parker 42

Hubbertville 60, Holy Spirit Catholic 6

IMG Academy National 49, Central - Phenix City 14

Isabella 28, Billingsley 16

J.B. Pennington 36, Cleveland 28

Jackson 33, LeFlore 0

Jasper 34, Dora 9

J.U. Blacksher 24, Excel 19

John Carroll Catholic 47, Montevallo 7

Johnson Abernathy Graetz 34, Percy Julian 27

Kate D. Smith DAR 62, Asbury 6

Lawrence County 41, Haleyville 12

Leeds 29, Briarwood Christian 28

Lexington 56, Wilson 20

Loachapoka 50, Beulah 6

Luverne 48, Montgomery Academy 45

Madison Academy 35, Arab 27

Mae Jemison 34, Sparkman 27

Maplesville 52, Holtville 14

McGill-Toolen 42, Davidson 7

McIntosh 64, Calhoun 0

McKenzie 50, J.F. Shields 6

Mobile Christian 52, Saint Stanislaus 0

Mountain Brook 25, Homewood 24

New Brockton 20, Monroe County 12

Northside 40, Lincoln 13

Ohatchee 42, Donoho 6

Oneonta 45, Susan Moore 22

Opp 48, Destin 19

Oxford 42, Helena 7

Phil Campbell 26, Hackleburg 10

Piedmont 61, B.B. Comer 0

Pike County 21, Carroll 14

Pike Road 22, Opelika 24

Pisgah 34, Randolph School 14

Plainview 34, Sylvania 7

Pleasant Valley 54, Woodland 27

Ramsay 56, Minor 26

Randolph County 34, Ranburne 7

Red Bay 42, Belmont 22

Red Level 24, LaFayette 20

Reeltown 14, Dadeville 0

Robertsdale 22, Orange Beach 18

Russell County 44, Valley 34

Samson 30, Kinston 26

Sheffield 46, Waterloo 18

Sipsey Valley 20, Marbury 19

Slocomb 28, Geneva 20

South Choctaw Academy 36, Richton 14

Southern Choctaw 14, Linden 8

Southside 21, Etowah 10

Southside - Selma 56, Keith 12

Spain Park 28, James Clemens 7

Spring Garden 42, Cedar Bluff 14

St. Clair County 42, Shelby County 7

St. Paul's Episcopal 51, Faith Academy 7

Stanhope Elmore 35, Smiths Station 21

Sweet Water 46, Georgiana 12

Sylacauga 43, Jemison 36

Tharptown 40, Vina 12

Trinity Presbyterian 34, St. James 28

UMS-Wright Prep 29, T.R. Miller 6

University Charter 48, Marengo 0

Verbena 14, Gaylesville 6

Victory Christian 21, Francis Marion 14

Vincent 40, Childersburg 15

Washington 26, Boonville 14

West Point 42, Hayden 12

Westbrook Christian 49, Munford 0

Wetumpka 36, Eufaula 32

White Plains 40, Horseshoe Bend 7

Whitesburg Christian 31, Gaston 6

Wicksburg 37, Daleville 13

Williamson 100, Murphy 0

Winston County 22, Curry 0

Winterboro 31, Weaver 20

Woodville 36, Brindlee Mountain 18

