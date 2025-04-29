Alabama House committee to discuss Name, Image, Likeness at public hearing
If Alabama House Bill 489 gets passed, Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) will be heading for the Yellowhammer State for high school sports.
According to a report by the Alabama Political Reporter's Mary Claire Wooten, a state House committee will vote on whether high school athletes can begin to receive compensation via their name, image and likeness (NIL). A public hearing is scheduled for today at 12:30 p.m. in Montgomery, Alabama.
Per Wooten's report, Alabama state representative Jeremy Gray had a legislation like House Bill 489 last year, in hopes of getting NIL brought to Alabama. This time around, there's a bit more steam behind the bill as many states around the country have passed into law NIL.
House Bill 489 was presented back on April 1st, 2025 and will be reviewed by Alabama's Economic Development and Tourism department this afternoon. If the bill is passed by the committee, it would go into effect on October 1st, 2025. Here below is House Bill 489 and a link to the bill:
HOUSE BILL 489
Relating to high school athletics; to allow student
athletes to receive compensation for the use of their name,
image, or likeness; and to provide requirements for
compensating student athletes for the use of their name,
image, or likeness.
BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:
Section 1. (a) For the purposes of this section, the
following terms have the following meanings:
(1) ATHLETIC ACTIVITY. The term as defined in Section
16-30D-2, Code of Alabama 1975.
(2) COMPENSATION. Any monetary or in-kind payment to a
student athlete.
(3) SCHOOL. Any public or nonpublic K-12 school in this
state.
(4) STUDENT ATHLETE. A student who is enrolled in a
school and participates in any athletic activity.
(b) No student athlete in this state shall be prevented
from receiving compensation for the use of his or her name,
image, or likeness.
(c) The receipt of compensation by a student athlete
for the use of his or her name, image, or likeness shall be
subject to all of the following requirements:
(1) Compensation may not be:
a. Contingent on specific athletic performance or
achievement.
b. Provided as an incentive to enroll or remain
enrolled at a specific school.
c. Provided by any school or any individual acting as
an agent for a school.
(2) None of the following may be used, worn, or
endorsed in relation to a student athlete receiving
compensation for the use of his or her name, image, or
likeness:
a. Marks, including a school logo, school name, school
mascot, or trademarked logo or acronym of an athletic
association.
b. School apparel or equipment, including a school
uniform or any apparel displaying a trademarked logo or
acronym of an athletic association.
c. A school facility.
d. Activities in conflict with a school's policies,
including the use of tobacco products, alcohol products, or
controlled substances.
(3) Prior to receiving compensation as authorized by
this section, a student athlete and a parent or legal guardian
of the student athlete shall receive professional guidance as
to the potential impacts and consequences of receiving the
compensation, including collegiate financial aid and tax
implications.
(4) A student athlete may not receive compensation as
permitted in this section unless the student athlete or a
parent or legal guardian of the student athlete first notifies
the principal or athletic director of the student athlete's
school that the student athlete intends to enter into any type
of name, image, or likeness contract or agreement no less than
seven days prior to entering into the contract or agreement.
Section 2. This act shall become effective on October
1, 2025.
Last year, neighboring states Florida and Georgia both passed having NIL in their respective states, leaving thus nine states in the country that have yet to pass such legislation.
Alabama is one of the mere nine states throughout the country that has yet to approve allowing NIL deals for student athletes. Among other notables in the United States that have yet to approve of NIL are Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and West Virginia.
Florida Department of Education (FLDOE) officially ratifies approval of NIL
GHSA data on Georgia NIL: Less than one percent of high school athletes have signed deals
States that have not approved some form of Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) for high school sports:
Alabama
Hawaii
Indiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
South Dakota
Texas
West Virginia
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi