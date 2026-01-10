Denton Ryan Football Coach Dave Henigan Steps Down — One of Texas’ Biggest Jobs Is Now Open
One of the most prominent high school football jobs in Texas is now open.
After 12 seasons leading Denton Ryan, head football coach Dave Henigan announced Friday on social media that he is stepping away from the program, ending a 12-year tenure that included sustained success and a 2020 state championship.
Henigan’s departure immediately places Ryan among the most coveted openings in the state, alongside Southlake Carroll, given the program’s recent success, resources and history at the Class 5A level.
A Championship Pedigree at Denton Ryan
Henigan just completed his 12th season as head coach, guiding the Raiders to a 12-2 record in Class 5A Division I and a berth in the UIL quarterfinals, where Ryan fell to Aledo. The Raiders also reached the state semifinals in 2024.
During his time as head coach, Henigan compiled a 141-23 record, led the program to nine double-digit win seasons and delivered the school’s third state championship with a 5A Division I title in 2020. His teams finished state runner-up in 2019 and reached the semifinals in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2024.
A Second Stint That Defined an Era
This marked Henigan’s second stint at Denton Ryan. Before becoming head coach, he served as the Raiders’ offensive coordinator under then-head coach Joey Florence, now the Denton ISD athletic director. Henigan was part of Ryan’s state championship teams in 2001 and 2002 and runner-up finishes in 2000 and 2003 before leaving in 2004 to become the head coach at Corsicana.
Henigan’s future plans have not been announced, and no reason for his departure was given. In his statement, Henigan expressed gratitude for those who impacted his time at Ryan and said he is excited about what comes next for his family.
Below is Henigan’s full statement, shared on his X account, formerly Twitter, on Friday:
Dave Henigan’s full statement:- Dave Henigan, @DaveHenigan on X
“The days are long and the years are short. Often it seems like yesterday that I took over this program and not twelve years ago. I guess time flies when you are having fun. I am writing this letter with gratitude and humility in my heart. Being the leader of the Ryan Raider Football Program has changed the course of my life and has been the highlight of my professional career. I have developed relationships that will last a lifetime. I hope and pray that I helped someone along the way.
It’s time to pass the torch.
I want to thank all our players, present and past, for giving us all you had. This has always been about you. I want to thank all the assistant coaches that have worked with me over the years. You guys are the backbone of the program and your love for kids has never gone unnoticed. I want to specifically thank Coaches Kyle Burch, Jordan Bull, and Jeff Gott who were with me for close to two decades. I want to thank your QB Club Presidents over the years, Lindsay Dutton, David Wright, and Dave Nielsen. Your tireless work for our program is so appreciated. I also want to thank our Ryan HS and Denton ISD administration. This place is truly special.
Vernon Reeves, my principal and friend. You simply are the best. Joey Florence, my Athletic Director, mentor, and friend. You are truly one of a kind. Thank you both for believing in me when many people did not. I am forever grateful.
Lastly, thank you to my family. My parents and in-laws have been with us every step of the way. To my sons Ian, Seth, and Quin — it was one of the highlights of my life coaching you, being around you every day, and seeing you grow into the fine young men you are. And to my wife, Laurie. Wow. You carried us. You are the glue that holds it all together for us. It could not have been done without you. Thank you for letting me chase this dream for the last 32 years. I am excited to see where this next chapter of life takes us. Onward…”
Henigan, who also coached for a time at Grapevine, is three wins away from milestone No. 200, as he's 197-75 overall. His coached his sons, Seth and Quin, who are both quarterbacks. Seth is a member of the Indianapolis Colts practice squad, while Quin is a 2026 graduate with offers from Coastal Carolina, Northeastern State and Oklahoma Baptist.