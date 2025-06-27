Five-Star RB Ezavier Crowell Commits to Alabama Over Auburn, Georgia, and Texas
Crimson Tide Land Top In-State Running Back
Kalen DeBoer and Alabama football picked up a key recruit for their 2026 class on Thursday evening when five-star running back, Ezavier Crowell of Jackson High, committed to the Crimson Tide. Crowell, who is the top rated running back in the state on the On3 Industry Rankings, selected Alabama over Auburn, Georgia and Texas.
Crowell’s Dominant 2023 Season Cemented His Status
Last season, Crowell rushed for 1,964 yards and 31 touchdowns on 168 carries for the Aggies. He averaged over 11 yards per rush, and he ran for over 100 yards in 10 games. His best game in terms of yardage from scrimmage came in a 20-13 win over Baker when he rushed for 250 yards with one touchdown on 27 carries. His top game overall in terms of yardage and touchdowns came in the 41-10 win over Tallassee when he rushed for 196 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries.
Versatility as a Pass-Catcher Adds to His Value
Crowell is also a threat in the passing game out of the backfield. Last season, he finished with nine receptions for 258 yards and two touchdowns.
Path to No. 1 National Ranking Within Reach
If he is able to replicate the success he has last season this year, Crowell has a legitimate chance to finish as the number one player in the state and the country.
Alabama’s June Recruiting Run Continues
DeBoer and his staff have done tremendously well recruiting this month as Crowell is the seventh prospect to commit to Alabama this month. He is also the fifth recruit to commit in the past week. After Hugh Freeze and Auburn dominated the in-state recruiting in the 2025 cycle, it was crucial that DeBoer focused recruiting the top in-state prospects which helped make Nick Saban successful during his tenure.