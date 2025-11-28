Dexter vs. St. Mary's: Live score updates from Michigan high school football Division 2 championship - Nov. 28

High School

Get game updates from the MHSAA Division 2 title game between the Dreadnaughts and the Eaglets

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s WR Angelo Chapman catches a 33-yard pass for a touchdown against Byron Center during the second half of the Michigan High School Athletic Association division two football finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The St. Mary's Prep Eaglets (10-2) play the Dexter Dreadnaughts (12-1) in the MHSAA Division 2 championship on Friday at Ford Field.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The Eaglets will be looking to win their 10th state championship in school history. They are the defending champions. The Eaglets defeated Byron Center 35-19 last season.

Dexter is hoping to win its first state title.

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

Published
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

