Dexter vs. St. Mary's: Live score updates from Michigan high school football Division 2 championship - Nov. 28
Get game updates from the MHSAA Division 2 title game between the Dreadnaughts and the Eaglets
The St. Mary's Prep Eaglets (10-2) play the Dexter Dreadnaughts (12-1) in the MHSAA Division 2 championship on Friday at Ford Field.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The Eaglets will be looking to win their 10th state championship in school history. They are the defending champions. The Eaglets defeated Byron Center 35-19 last season.
Dexter is hoping to win its first state title.
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
