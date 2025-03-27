High School

IMG Academy baseball knocks Hewitt-Trussville from undefeated ranks

Huskies bounce back from having their 21-game winning streak snapped by starting a new streak

Hewitt-Trussville’s Christian Helmers catches a fly ball during the AHSAA All-Star baseball game last year.
The Hewitt-Trussville Huskies suffered their first loss of the season this week, falling to the IMG Academy Ascenders 5-2.

The loss ended Hewitt-Trussville's 21-game winning streak, and the Huskies' two runs were their lowest output this season.

IMG benefited from a great pitching performance from Parker Jennings, who didn't allow a single run through five innings.

Kelvyn Paulino and Nathan Eisfender provided most of the offense, with Paulino going 1-for-4 with his first triple of the season, a run and an RBI. Eisfender got on base three times and scored a run.

Despite their first loss Tuesday, the Huskies bounced back with back-to-back wins over St. Laurence, 11-1, and West Broward, 3-2, moving their record to 23-1.

The Huskies' next contest will be against Vestavia Hills on Monday, trying to stop the Rebels' three-game winning streak.

