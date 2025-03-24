Top 25 Alabama high school baseball rankings (3/24/2025)
The Hewitt-Trussville Huskies still haven’t lost a game this season, and they debut at No. 1 in High School On SI's first Alabama high school baseball Top 25.
Lurking right behind is Enterprise, which has lost only one game so far this season and is looking to continue its win streak.
Bob Jones, Central-Phenix City and Vestavia Hills are all hot on their tails.
Here’s the High School On SI Top 25, with a note on each team's recent performance.
1. Hewitt-Trussville (20-0)
Huskies beat Southside for their 20th straight victory.
2. Enterprise (19-1)
No-hit Fairhope in Saturday victory.
3. Vestavia Hills (14-4)
Defeated Central in a crucial matchup.
4. Central-Phenix City (17-8)
Lost to Vestavia in area matchup.
5. Bob Jones (19-7)
Defeated Memphis University School.
6. Hartselle (12-6)
Won two of three games.
7. Mountain Brook (15-5)
Rebounded against Parker High after loss to Woodlawn.
8. Spain Park (12-8)
Defeated Chelsea to open area play.
9. Chelsea (12-8)
Looking to avenge opening loss to Spain Park.
10. Homewood (18-3)
Won two in a row.
11. Springville (12-2)
Has won 18 in a row at home.
12. American Christian (18-8)
Dropped their last two games.
13. Northside (15-2)
Has won three straight.
14. Faith Academy (12-3)
Extended winning streak to five.
15. Madison Academy (14-5)
Won 14th straight at home.
16. Westbrook Christian (15-1)
Dropped game to Piedmont 3-0.
17. Bibb County (15-5)
Opelika ends Bibb County’s win streak.
18. Oak Grove (16-1)
Extended winning streak to 12 with win over Leeds.
19. Deshler (13-5)
Split two games.
20. Alexandria (12-8)
Has dropped three straight.
21. Prattville Christian (18-2)
Oakridge ended Prattville's win streak at five.
22. Glenwood (16-3)
Won ninth straight versus the Dadeville Tigers.
23. Ariton (19-4)
Swept Abbeville in three games, 47-0.
24. Hackleburg (14-3)
Lost to West Limestone 8-1.
25. Lakeside (28-2)
Extended winning streak to 11.