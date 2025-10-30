Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-31, 2025
There are 33 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area this weekend, including one games that feature Alabama statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Montgomery Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features Percy Julian at No. 17 Benjamin Russell.
Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 30, 2025
There are 17 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Thursday, October 30.
Elmore County at Chilton County - 7:00 PM
Dallas County at R.C. Hatch - 7:00 PM
Calera at Stanhope Elmore - 7:00 PM
Samson at Northside Methodist Academy - 7:00 PM
Tallassee at Holtville - 7:00 PM
Prattville at Johnson Abernathy Graetz - 7:00 PM
Gaylesville at Notasulga - 7:00 PM
Valley at Dadeville - 7:00 PM
Clarke County at Thomasville - 7:00 PM
Percy Julian at Benjamin Russell - 7:00 PM
Bullock County at Southside - Selma - 7:00 PM
Pike Road at Charles Henderson - 7:00 PM
Demopolis at Wetumpka - 7:00 PM
Autauga Academy at Beulah - 7:00 PM
Billingsley at McKenzie - 7:00 PM
Montgomery Catholic at Vestavia Hills - 7:00 PM
Shades Valley at Booker T. Washington - 7:00 PM
Montgomery High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 16 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Friday, October 31.
Lee-Scott Academy at Reeltown - 7:00 PM
Brantley at Ariton - 7:00 PM
Verbena at Red Level - 7:00 PM
Elberta at Marbury - 7:00 PM
Notasulga at Francis Marion - 7:00 PM
Selma at Keith - 7:00 PM
Central - Hayneville at Calhoun - 7:00 PM
Straughn at Goshen - 7:00 PM
Beauregard at Russell County - 7:00 PM
Monroe County at Wilcox Central - 7:00 PM
Tanner at Sweet Water - 7:00 PM
Maplesville at Alabama Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
Pleasant Home at Zion Chapel - 7:00 PM
Park Crossing at Greenville - 7:00 PM
Daleville at Luverne - 7:00 PM
Horseshoe Bend at Woodland - 7:00 PM
