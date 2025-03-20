Opinion: Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer gets the message when it comes to in-state recruiting
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer learned his lesson this past season regarding in-state recruiting.
Although the Crimson Tide finished in the top 5 once again in recruiting, DeBoer was heavily criticized by some fans for not doing more in-state.
But it appears with his upcoming class in 2026, he has learned his lesson.
According to the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama is in the running to land in-state recruits Anthony Jones (St. Paul linebacker) and five-star running back Ezavier Crowell of Jackson High School.
One of the best recruiting jobs that DeBoer did last year was re-recruiting five-star freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams.
Williams had decommitted from Alabama when Nick Saban announced his retirement last January. Williams staying was also key to keeping other stars on the team.
It also proved that DeBoer could recruit in Alabama and maintain what Saban started when he became head coach 17 years ago.
Back then, many felt that what helped Saban with his in-state recruiting was landing five-star wide receiver Julio Jones.
From then on, all of Saban’s recruiting classes either won a national championship or an SEC title under him, including his last team
The in-state recruiting Saban did while at Alabama opened he door for him to recruit players not only in-state but elsewhere in the South.
Alabama fans hope DeBoer can produce the same magic as Saban.
Auburn's recent recruiting classes, under head coach Hugh Freeze, landed many in-state recruits.
The Tigers' struggles on the field haven’t hurt them in-state, as they landed in the top 10 in recruiting this past season.
One thing is certain, however: If DeBoer wants to continue Saban's success, his recruiting battle begins and ends in-state.