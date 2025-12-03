High School

Live Updates: No. 7 Opelika vs. No. 3 Thompson in AHSAA 7A State Championship; Preview, Scoring, Key Plays

Follow along for live scoring, highlights and updates during Wednesday's Alabama 7A state football championship game at 8 p.m. ET

Junior quarterback Trent Seaborn looks to guide his No. 3 Thompson Warriors to their sixth AHSAA state championship in seven seasons on Wednesday against No. 7 Opelika at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
Thompson and Opelika meet tonight in the AHSAA Class 7A championship at Protective Stadium, a matchup that pairs a proven dynasty against one of the year’s biggest surprises. The Warriors (10-3) are hunting their sixth title in seven seasons under Mark Freeman, while Opelika (10-3) arrives riding a hot streak and chasing the program’s first blue map.

Thompson is ranked No. 3 in the latest Alabama High School on SI state rankings, while Opelika comes in at No. 7.

Opening kick is scheduled for 7 p.m. Please be sure to follow this page and refresh often, as we will provide live scoring, highlights, key plays and other updates from the game in the "live updates" section below as they happen.

Opelika has won four straight and surged through the bracket with victories over Hewitt-Trussville, Baker, and archrival Auburn. Quarterback Whit Cooper has steadied the offense, while senior back CJ Johnson leads a run game that sets the tone. The Bulldogs average just under 28 points a game and have leaned on a rebuilt defense that has grown up fast after returning only one starter from last year.

Thompson enters as the favorite thanks to big-game experience and balance across the board. Quarterback Trent Seaborn, an Alabama commit, has thrown for more than 3,300 yards with 32 touchdowns and is surrounded by one of the deepest receiving groups in the state. The Warriors also flashed a revived ground attack in last week’s semifinal win over Central-Phenix City.

Defensively, Thompson has been sharp throughout the playoffs, allowing just over 11 points per game. Their veteran front and ball-hawking secondary will be tested by Opelika’s physical run game and timely play-action looks. The Bulldogs counter with a defense that has tightened each week and leaned on senior lineman Tremaine Thomas to anchor the box.

Thompson brings the championship pedigree. Opelika brings momentum and belief. Tonight’s game comes down to whether the Bulldogs can keep the Warriors’ offense off schedule and whether Thompson’s experience can withstand a team that has played its best football when it matters most.

Top Performers

For Opelika

Whit Cooper, QB, soph. – 67-for-110, 903 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INT

CJ Johnson, RB, sr. – 150 carries, 944 yards, 9 TDs

Jordan Waits, RB, sr. – 104 carries, 527 yards, 4 TDs

Blake Johnson, RB, sr. – 66 carries, 283 yards, 10 TDs

Dre Vann, WR, sr. – 34 receptions, 627 yards, 5 TDs

Jalynn Washington, WR, sr. – 45 receptions, 507 yards, 4 TDs

Darius Whitlow, OL, jr. – 51 pancake blocks

Julian Pritchett, OL, sr. – 47 pancake blocks

Korbin Fears, OL, jr. – 32 pancake blocks

Tremaine Thomas, DL, sr. – 38 tackles, 29 solo, 14 TFL, 8 sacks, 13 hurries

Braiden Howard, DB, jr. – 50 tackles, 33 solo, 1 TFL, 5 INT, 14 pass breakups, 1 TD

Reese Beasley, K, jr. – 34-for-38 on PAT attempts; 13-for-20 on field goals with a long of 43 yards

For Thompson

Trent Seaborn, QB, jr. – 245-for-339, 3,376 yards, 32 TDs, 8 INT; 47 carries, 75 yards, 5 TDs

Urijah Casey, RB, soph. – 86 carries, 623 yards, 10 TDs

RJ Evans, RB, sr. – 84 carries, 362 yards, 6 TDs

Darion Moseley, WR, jr. – 64 receptions, 1,061 yards, 7 TDs

Pryce Lewis, WR, sr. – 54 carries, 860 yards, 7 TDs

Dedrick Kimbrough, WR, soph. – 42 receptions, 675 yards, 5 TDs

Trey Knight, WR, sr. – 34 receptions, 446 yards, 7 TDs

Chance Strown, LB, sr. – 88 tackles, 57 solo, 15 TFL, 6 sacks, 4 hurries, 1 INT, 2 pass breakups 

Jermey Alo-Perry, LB, sr. – 89 tackles, 59 solo, 8 TFL  

Cam Pritchett, DL, jr. – 87 tackles, 52 solo, 15 TFL, 3 sacks, 15 hurries, 2 fumble recoveries

Chauncy Alo, LB, sr. – 75 tackles, 50 solo, 15 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 10 hurries

Ami Moala, DL, sr. – 67 tackles, 36 solo, 14 TFL, 2 sacks, 8 hurries

Damonte Tabb, DB, sr. – 68 tackles, 44 TFL, 4 TFL, 9 INT, 9 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery

Eli King, DB, soph. – 36 tackles, 23 solo, 4 INT, 4 pass breakups

Ethan Black, K, jr. – 58-for-61 on PAT attempts; 6-for-8 field goals with a 37-yard long

Live Scoring

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Final

Opelika

Thompson

1st Quarter

Live scoring and updates will go here once the game begins.

2nd Quarter

X

3rd Quarter

X

4th Quarter

X

