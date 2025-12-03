Live Updates: No. 7 Opelika vs. No. 3 Thompson in AHSAA 7A State Championship; Preview, Scoring, Key Plays
Thompson and Opelika meet tonight in the AHSAA Class 7A championship at Protective Stadium, a matchup that pairs a proven dynasty against one of the year’s biggest surprises. The Warriors (10-3) are hunting their sixth title in seven seasons under Mark Freeman, while Opelika (10-3) arrives riding a hot streak and chasing the program’s first blue map.
Thompson is ranked No. 3 in the latest Alabama High School on SI state rankings, while Opelika comes in at No. 7.
Opening kick is scheduled for 7 p.m. Please be sure to follow this page and refresh often, as we will provide live scoring, highlights, key plays and other updates from the game in the "live updates" section below as they happen.
Opelika has won four straight and surged through the bracket with victories over Hewitt-Trussville, Baker, and archrival Auburn. Quarterback Whit Cooper has steadied the offense, while senior back CJ Johnson leads a run game that sets the tone. The Bulldogs average just under 28 points a game and have leaned on a rebuilt defense that has grown up fast after returning only one starter from last year.
Thompson enters as the favorite thanks to big-game experience and balance across the board. Quarterback Trent Seaborn, an Alabama commit, has thrown for more than 3,300 yards with 32 touchdowns and is surrounded by one of the deepest receiving groups in the state. The Warriors also flashed a revived ground attack in last week’s semifinal win over Central-Phenix City.
Defensively, Thompson has been sharp throughout the playoffs, allowing just over 11 points per game. Their veteran front and ball-hawking secondary will be tested by Opelika’s physical run game and timely play-action looks. The Bulldogs counter with a defense that has tightened each week and leaned on senior lineman Tremaine Thomas to anchor the box.
Thompson brings the championship pedigree. Opelika brings momentum and belief. Tonight’s game comes down to whether the Bulldogs can keep the Warriors’ offense off schedule and whether Thompson’s experience can withstand a team that has played its best football when it matters most.
Top Performers
For Opelika
Whit Cooper, QB, soph. – 67-for-110, 903 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INT
CJ Johnson, RB, sr. – 150 carries, 944 yards, 9 TDs
Jordan Waits, RB, sr. – 104 carries, 527 yards, 4 TDs
Blake Johnson, RB, sr. – 66 carries, 283 yards, 10 TDs
Dre Vann, WR, sr. – 34 receptions, 627 yards, 5 TDs
Jalynn Washington, WR, sr. – 45 receptions, 507 yards, 4 TDs
Darius Whitlow, OL, jr. – 51 pancake blocks
Julian Pritchett, OL, sr. – 47 pancake blocks
Korbin Fears, OL, jr. – 32 pancake blocks
Tremaine Thomas, DL, sr. – 38 tackles, 29 solo, 14 TFL, 8 sacks, 13 hurries
Braiden Howard, DB, jr. – 50 tackles, 33 solo, 1 TFL, 5 INT, 14 pass breakups, 1 TD
Reese Beasley, K, jr. – 34-for-38 on PAT attempts; 13-for-20 on field goals with a long of 43 yards
For Thompson
Trent Seaborn, QB, jr. – 245-for-339, 3,376 yards, 32 TDs, 8 INT; 47 carries, 75 yards, 5 TDs
Urijah Casey, RB, soph. – 86 carries, 623 yards, 10 TDs
RJ Evans, RB, sr. – 84 carries, 362 yards, 6 TDs
Darion Moseley, WR, jr. – 64 receptions, 1,061 yards, 7 TDs
Pryce Lewis, WR, sr. – 54 carries, 860 yards, 7 TDs
Dedrick Kimbrough, WR, soph. – 42 receptions, 675 yards, 5 TDs
Trey Knight, WR, sr. – 34 receptions, 446 yards, 7 TDs
Chance Strown, LB, sr. – 88 tackles, 57 solo, 15 TFL, 6 sacks, 4 hurries, 1 INT, 2 pass breakups
Jermey Alo-Perry, LB, sr. – 89 tackles, 59 solo, 8 TFL
Cam Pritchett, DL, jr. – 87 tackles, 52 solo, 15 TFL, 3 sacks, 15 hurries, 2 fumble recoveries
Chauncy Alo, LB, sr. – 75 tackles, 50 solo, 15 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 10 hurries
Ami Moala, DL, sr. – 67 tackles, 36 solo, 14 TFL, 2 sacks, 8 hurries
Damonte Tabb, DB, sr. – 68 tackles, 44 TFL, 4 TFL, 9 INT, 9 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery
Eli King, DB, soph. – 36 tackles, 23 solo, 4 INT, 4 pass breakups
Ethan Black, K, jr. – 58-for-61 on PAT attempts; 6-for-8 field goals with a 37-yard long
Live Scoring
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Final
Opelika
Thompson
