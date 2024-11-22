Thompson vs. Enterprise football: Live score, updates from Alabama high school football playoffs
The Thompson Warriors (9-3), the No. 6 team in our Alabama statewide power rankings, take on the No. 12 Enterprise Wildcats (8-4) in an Alabama high school football 7A state semifinal contest Friday at 7 p.m.
Thompson pulled out a 34-21 win over formerly nationally-ranked Auburn in Round 2. Enterprise is coming off a 30-14 second-round victory against Baker.
Earlier: 5 takeaways from a thrilling week of AHSAA playoff football
The winner will face the winner of the Hoover/Central-Phenix City matchup for the 7A title Dec. 4.
Alabama (AHSAA) high school football playoff brackets
Follow along here as Thompson and Enterprise duke it out for a berth in the 7A championship game.
You can also watch the game live on the NFHS Network.
The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, November 22.
Refresh this page for live updates once the game starts.
Thompson vs. Enterprise live playoff updates
(Live updates will appear here after the game begins.)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App