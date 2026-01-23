Three Time All-State Alabama HS Prospect is Reopening His Recruitment
Class of 2027 linebacker Ellis McGaskin has been one of the best players in high school football, regardless of state. Last June, the Williamson High School star committed to Notre Dame, but things have since changed.
Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that McGaskin has decommitted from Notre Dame and reopened his recruitment.
Ellis McGaskin is Establishing Himself as an Elite Linebacker
In 2025, McGaskin earned his third straight All-State selection after a dominant season on defense. He piled up 160 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, forced two fumbles, recovered three more, blocked four punts, and even added an interception, doing a little bit of everything and then some.
Rivals has McGaskin rated as the No. 7 player in Alabama and the No. 224 player overall in the class of 2027. He is a four-star recruit with offers from Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Michigan, Texas A&M, and more.
Where Does the Former Notre Dame Commit Shift His Recruitment?
Notre Dame linebackers coach Max Bullough took a promotion to be the co-defensive coordinator and linebacker coach at his alma mater, Michigan State. This likely didn't help the Fighting Irish in McGaskin's recruitment.
The 2025 SEC champions, Georgia, recently offered the highly-touted linebacker and is expected to be a factor for McGaskin moving forward.
McGaskin Has Been a Key Piece of Elite Defenses
McGaskin has been a part of some amazing high school defenses. In 2024, Williamson High School only gave up 93 points in 12 games.
Once again, Williamson had an amazing 2025 season, led by its defense, which allowed only 104 points in 13 games. The Lions went 12-1, losing to Vigor High School in the AHSAA 5A semi-finals 28-21.
McGaskin can also hold his own as a running back. In 2025, he carried the ball 26 times for 258 yards and four touchdowns.