California 5-Star Defensive Lineman Completes Transfer to Sierra Canyon

Marcus Fakatou, who is rated a 5-star football prospect on 247Sports' composite rankings, has completed his transfer from Orange Lutheran to Sierra Canyon.

Fakatou is officially enrolled at Sierra Canyon, coach Jon Ellinghouse told High School on SI Thursday.

Fakatou is listed at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds and touted as one of the top prospects in the 2027 class at defensive lineman. He holds offers to major college programs like Michigan, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, USC and Notre Dame.

247Sports crystal ball predicts Fakatou will commit to Notre Dame.

The star lineman was originally in the class of 2028, but in November announced he's reclassifying to 2027, which will make him a senior during the 2026 campaign after finishing what was technically his sophomore season.

Fakatou tallied 69 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and a team-high seven sacks in 12 games this past fall. He helped Orange Lutheran advance to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinals after stunning St. John Bosco 20-19 in the opening round.

FAKATOU SCOUTING REPORT

Here is a breakdown of Fakatou's game, according to 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.

Rugged defensive lineman with a sky-scraping frame and a wide base that wins primarily with effort and energy.

Has gotten snaps out of a variety of different alignments, but is frequently featured as a 5-technique in a four-man front where he powers his way into the backfield with his raw strength.

More of a one-speed mover that lacks the desired tempo as a rusher, but can build momentum and make stops in pursuit.

Disengages from blockers with a long arm and will find ways to split double teams, but needs to get better at holding his ground and stuffing gaps.

Likely to kick inside at the next level, but could settle in as a 4i in an odd front as that would allow him to read, react and create up-field push.

Unique background as he grew up in Alaska, but projects as a potential impact player at the Power Four level with his physical features.

COACHING CHANGE AT O-LU

Orange Lutheran parted ways with football coach Rod Sherman after five seasons. The news came as a surprise in early February.

"Effective today, Rod Sherman has concluded his tenure as Head Football Coach at Orange Lutheran High School. We are grateful for his five years of service and the contributions he made to the football program, and we wish him well," the email to football families read.

Orange Lutheran has yet to announce a new coach as of March 5, but according to sources the school has narrowed down it finalists to former Servite coach Troy Thomas, current Los Alamitos coach Ray Fenton and former Mater Dei coach Frank McManus.

Other names that've been rumored for the job are John David Booty and former UCLA coach Deshaun Foster.

