Vote: North Alabama high school football Player of the Week (9/10/2024)
The 2024 Alabama high school football season continues to march forward and so does are quest to find the latest North Alabama High School Football Player of the Week.
Review this group of athletes and vote for the player you find most deserving.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Tyler Pierce of Boaz.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 15th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Chase Stracener, Chelsea
Stracener had 39 carries for 287 yards and 4 touchdowns, also had 26 receiving yards on four receptions in a 36-33 victory over region foe Pelham. Chelsea is 3-0 to start a season for the first time since 2016.
Jakoby Smith, Carver Birmingham
Smith had 13 tackles alongside four tackles for loss in their 26-7 victory over region opponent John Carroll. The Rams will take on Briarwood next week.
Anthony Palmieri, Shelby County
Palmieri had 31 carries for 239 yards and two touchdowns in their 15-7 win over Sipsey Valley. Shelby County is off to their first 3-0 start since 2008.
Parker Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville
Floyd led ed the defense with 18 tackles in their 18-14 win over Vestavia Hills. Hewitt-Trussville trailed most of the game against Vestavia Hills but was able to battle back for the win.
Michael Dujon, Thompson
Dujon had 171 yards on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns, in the 47-7 victory over Tuscaloosa County. Dujon helped Thompson secure their first region victory of the season and will play Oak Mountain next.
Deon Moore, Center Point
Moore was 14-16 passing for 186 yards and three touchdowns and had 12 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown in the win over Lincoln. Center Point will have a big region matchup next week when they travel to Jacksonville.
Tomon Felton, Homewood
Felton had four receptions for 161 yards and three touchdowns in their 49-21 victory over Mortimer Jordan. The Patriots will take on Woodlawn next week.
Anthony Gideon, James Clemens
Gideon had 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns in their 34-31 thrilling win over Bob Jones. James Clemens will host Huntsville next week in another region battle
Andre Russell, Woodlawn
Russell had 469 yards, completing 26-of-38 passes for 347 yards and threeAnthony Gideon TDs and rushed for 122 yards on 16 carries in a 48-27 loss to Minor. Russell will hope to get Woodlawn their first victory of the season next week against Homewood.