Oregon Lose 3-Star DL Recruit Viliami Moala Decommits, Who Transfers to Thompson in Alabama
As the University of Oregon celebrates getting Texas standout Jalen Lott to commit to the football program, the Ducks lost another member of its 2026 recruiting class.
Three-star defensive line prospect Viliami Moala announced on his X feed Monday that he had decommitted from Oregon and would be transferring from Willamette High School in Eugene to Thompson High School in Alabama.
Moala Has Been On The Mover Throughout His High School Career
The 6-foot-2, 340-pounder arrived at Willamette, which is in the same city as the University of Oregon, this spring after stops at Davis (Utah), Bingham (Utah) and Cactus (Ariz.) throughout his prep career. At Bingham last fall, he was a first-team 6A all-state selection with 99 tackles (22 for loss), 12.5 sacks and 35 hurries.
Moala had been On3's No. 3 recruit in Oregon's class of 2026 rankings, but that should change. For example, his move to Alabama led to Moala now sitting No. 21 in 247Sports' statewide rankings in the Yellowhammer State.
Moala originally committed to USC before changing his commitment in October 2024 to the Ducks following their regular-season victory over Ohio State.
Oregon Has Lost Three Defensive Line Recruits
Moala is the third prominent defensive line recruit that the Ducks have lost during this cycle, according to On3 Sports, having previous lost Lone Peak (Utah) Bott Mulitalo and Mater Dei (Calif.) standout Tomuhini Topui.