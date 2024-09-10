Vote: South Alabama high school football Player of the Week (9/10/2024)
The 2024 Alabama high school football season continues to march forward and so does are quest to find the latest South Alabama High School Football Player of the Week.
Review this group of athletes and vote for the player you find most deserving.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Kolin Wilson of Gulf Shores.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 15th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Dj Vinson, Montgomery Academy
Vinson had seven receptions with 143 yards and one touchdown in their 12-10 win over Houston Academy. Vinson is listed as a three star and holds offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and other schools as well according to 247Sports.
Antonio Brown, Mobile Christian
Brown ran 24 times for 331 yards in a 40-6 win over Satsuma. Mobile Christian will take on Escambia County in their next region contest this week.
Sammy Dunn, Vigor
Dunn went 11-14 for 286 yards and three touchdowns in a 60-0 victory over LeFlore. Dunn and Vigor handled LeFlore their largest margin of defeat in program history, a program that dates back to 1966.
TJ Russell, Carver Montgomery
Russell went 8 for 11 with 145 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 46-0 win over J.A.G. for their first region win of the season. The Wolverines have a chance to improve to 4-0 as they play against 0-3 Smiths Station this week.
Willie Maddox, Williamson
Maddox ran for 172 yards and three touchdowns on fourteen carries in a 49-0 victory over Elberta. Williamson will be tested next week when they face Citronelle.
Daishaun Zeigler, Holtville
Zeigler ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-13 win against Sylacauga. The Bulldogs will look to get another region victory when they travel to Elmore County.
Jack O’Neil, McGill-Toolen
O’Neil kicked six field goals to lift the Yellow Jackets to an 18-16 victory over Theodore. This is O'Neil's first season playing football and helped McGill-Toolen get a big region victory.
Dylan Smith, Enterprise
Smith ran for 155 yards and one touchdown in a 28-21 win over Dothan. Enterprise will have a big time challenge against Auburn this week.
Omar Mabson, Auburn
Mabson ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-21 victory over arch rival Opelika. Auburn will travel to Enterprise next week in what should be one of the best games of the week
Alvin Henderson, Elba
Henderson had 435 yards on forty carries and nine touchdowns in a 80-78 loss to McKenzie. Henderson is committed to Auburn University and is a consensus four star by most recruiting services.