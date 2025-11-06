Antonio Brown Reportedly Extradited to U.S. to Face Trial for Attempted Murder Charge
Antonio Brown is reportedly in police custody after he was extradited from the Middle East to the United States this week to face trial in Miami-Dade County on a felony charge of attempted murder from earlier this year, the Miami Herald reported on Thursday.
The charge levied against Brown stems from a celebrity boxing match in Miami on May 16 at which a shooting occurred. Officers had responded to a dispatch of shots being fired outside of the venue, and Brown was briefly detained after being involved in an altercation. He was ultimately released and no charges were initially filed. A warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest in June, and he was given the opportunity to turn himself in for a $10,000 bond, including house arrest, but he failed to do so.
The warrant that was signed in Miami-Dade back in June stated that eyewitnesses in the parking lot identified Brown as the shooter. However, Brown did not have a weapon on his person when he was detained. But video footage showed Brown fighting with another man and taking a gun from a security officer. Once the gun was obtained, Brown ran back toward the man he had fought. The victim told authorities that Brown ran toward him with a firearm and shot at him twice. The victim and Brown struggled over the weapon until authorities arrived on the scene. The victim was later treated for injuries and released from the hospital.
The former NFL receiver has been located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for the past few months, his Instagram shows.