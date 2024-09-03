Vote: South Alabama high school football Player of the Week (9/3/2024)
The 2024 Alabama high school football season is moving into high geart. We've watched and evaluated the action and have come up a list nominees for South Alabama High School Football Player of the Week.
Review this group of athletes and vote for the player you find most deserving.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Brock Bradley of Spain Park.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 8th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Bo Wills, UMS-Wright
Wills ran for 158 yards and a TD on 20 carries in a 25-6 victory over LeFlore.
Jayden Parks, Brantley
Completed 9-18 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns, Parks also ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-24 win against rival Luverne.
Quin Shields, Robertsdale
Rushed for 178 yards and 2 TDs in Robertsdale’s 13-10 win over Elberta. Shields helped the Bears get to their first 2-0 start since 2020.
Reid McBride, Montgomey Academy
Threw for 155 yards and two touchdown passes in a 35-8 win over Saint James.
Dillon Alfred, Saraland
Alfred caught 3 TD passes in a 59-6 victory over Blount. Alfred is currently committed to Ole Miss and is listed as a three star according to 247Sports
Jack Lenaghan, McGill-Toolen
Ran for 102 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets defeated Murphy 32-6. He also had 3 receptions for 62 yards. Lenaghan also blocked a punt as well.
Ellis McGaskin, Williamson
Had 16 tackles on defense and ran for a pair of scores on offense. McGaskin helped the Lions to a 44-6 victory over Wayne County. As a sophomore, McGaskin holds multiple Power four offers according to 247Sports.
Darius Grace, Excel
Ran 7 times for 90 yards and 3 TDs in a 29-28 victory over WS Neal. Grace also plays cornerback as well.
Damien Martial, Foley: Ran for three touchdowns in a 25-14 victory over B.C. Rain. The Lions are out to a 2-0 start this season.
Kolin Wilson, Gulf Shores
Ran for 359 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 32 carries in a 17-14 loss to Mary G Montgomery. Wilson is currently committed to Mississippi State and is listed as a three star according to 247Sports